Ibaka: Last two losses can be used as a 'wake-up call' for Raptors

The suddenly slumping Toronto Raptors will have some reenforcements available when they visit Atlantic Division rival Boston Celtics on Friday night.

Both Serge Ibaka and Danny Green will be in the lineup, head coach Nick Nurse confirmed.

Nick Nurse says Serge Ibaka and Danny Green will play tonight. CJ Miles and Norm Powell will remains out. Miles told me he hopes to be back early next week. Nurse said Powell is improving faster than anticipated. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 16, 2018

Ibaka, 29, sat out Wednesday night's loss to the Detroit Pistons with soreness in his right knee. Ibaka has been a revelation in the early going this season, averaging 17.4 points, 8.4 boards and 1.2 blocks in 26.6 minutes a night.

Green, 31, exited Wednesday night's game in the third quarter after picking up a back injury on a hard screen. He did not return. In 15 games this season, Green is averaging 9.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 27.9 minutes a night. Green is shooting .446 from three.

Nurse also noted that C.J. Miles and Norm Powell will remain out of action.

Powell, 25, has been out of action since November 5 with a partially dislocated shoulder incurred during a game against the Utah Jazz. He's expected to be out of action for the next several weeks, even with Nurse saying that he's improving faster than expected.

Miles, 31, has not played since the Jazz game, missing the team's last four games with a right adductor injury, but the swingman told ESPN's Tim Bontemps that he hopes to return early next week.

After Friday night's game with the Celtics, the Raptors travel to Chicago to play the Bulls on Saturday night before a game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.