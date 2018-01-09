Fowards James Johnson and Serge Ibaka were ejected after receiving double technical fouls for a fight during the third quarter of the Raptors' matchup with the Miami Heat.

The pair got tangled up on an inbounds pass and exchanged punches before being seperated by officials.

Last season, Ibaka was ejected after coming to blows with Chicago Bulls centre Robin Lopez. Both were handed a one-game suspension for the dust-up.

In 34 games this season for the Raptors, Ibaka is averaging 13.9 points per game to go along with 6.2 rebounds.

Johnson, who played with the Raptors from 2010 to 2012 and then again from 2014 to 2016, is averaging 10.8 points per game to go along with 5.2 rebounds.

The Raptors will be back in action when they take on LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday night.