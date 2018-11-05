The Toronto Raptors are rolling on all cylinders to start the 2018-19 season as they're tied with the Golden State Warriors for first in the NBA thanks to a 9-1 record.

Newly acquired superstar Kawhi Leonard and longtime point guard Kyle Lowry have both excelled so far this season and deserve plenty of praise for how Toronto is playing.

However, veteran power forward Serge Ibaka is quietly playing some of the best basketball of his NBA career and is a crucial part of Toronto's hot start. In fact, Ibaka is coming off the best game his career, scoring 34 points in a 121-107 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night. He went a perfect 14-for-14 from the field to start the game after making four consecutive shots near then end of Friday's win over Phoenix Sun. Ibaka was the first to make 18 straight since the days of Wilt Chamberlain.

Serge Ibaka's 34 points yesterday were a career high. Counting the last game, he made 18 consecutive shots before missing, the first to do so since Wilt Chamberlain https://t.co/35gsBuSLfq pic.twitter.com/40c0SXYXWn — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) November 5, 2018

Over 10 games this season, the 29-year-old is averaging 18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Ibaka averaged just 12.6 points over 76 games last season and is averaging 12.1 points over 689 games in his nine-year career.

As pointed out by TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg, part of the big man's success can be attributed to the style of game he is playing.

The 6-foot-10 native of Congo is shooting a career-low 21 per cent from behind the arc this season, but is also attempting half as many three-pointers, resulting in a far superior overall shooting percentage. Eighty-two per cent of Ibaka's shots are coming from two-point range (he's making an impressive 65 per cent of those shots) which is a 21 per cent increase from last season.

Here are some other interesting stats from Lewenberg showing how Ibaka's improved interior game is paying major dividends.

- Averaging 10.6 points per game in the paint which is more than double his average from last season

- His 18.1 points per game is a career high and 5.5 points better than last season

- Ibaka's 7.6 rebounds per game is the highest since the 2014-15 season when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder

- His 3.5 free throws per game are a career-high

- 57 per cent overall field goal percentage is his best since the 2012-13 campaign