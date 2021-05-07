Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin (lower-body) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 list) were not on the ice Friday morning at Washington's morning skate according to the Washington Post's Samantha Pell.

Tom Wilson (upper-body), Justin Schultz (lower-body) and Daniel Sprong (non COVID-19 illness) were on the ice. Wilson later told reporters he was good to go for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Vitek Vanecek, Craig Anderson and Zach Fucale were the three goalies warming up before the skate, indicating that Ilya Samsonov is still unavailable, tweets Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Vanecek will get the start Friday night, tweets Pell.

 

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa has recalled defenceman Cody Goloubef from the AHL's Belleville Senators and re-assigned him to the team's taxi squad.

The 31-year-old has three goals and two assists in 25 AHL games so far this season. He has not appeared in a game at the NHL level since the 2019-20 season as a member of the Detroit Red Wings. 

 

Tampa Bay Lightning

Injured forward Steven Stamkos skated with the team Friday morning, as did Nikita Kucherov and defenceman Jan Rutta.

Head coach Jon Cooper told reporters that Rutta will draw back into the lineup Friday after missing the last 18 games with a lower-body injury.

Meanwhile, Curtis McElhinney is expected to get the start in net in the first game of a back-to-back against the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers. 