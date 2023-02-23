Ovechkin returns to Capitals following the passing of his father

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin will return to the lineup on Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks, head coach Peter Laviolette confirmed.

Ovechkin has missed the past four games as he had flown back to Russia to mourn the death of his father, Mikhail.

"Obviously it was a hard week mentally, physically," Ovechkin said after skating for roughly 45 minutes to get his conditioning back. “It was probably toughest situation I’ve been through my whole NHL career. But it’s life, and we move on.”

Alex Ovechkin will play tonight, Caps coach Peter Laviolette says



Anthony Mantha (upper body) will go on IR — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) February 23, 2023

"I think Alex wants to come back and help our team be successful, whatever that means, whether it's him scoring three goals or one goal or just playing a great game and our team winning the hockey game," Laviolette said Thursday. "That's probably first and foremost on his list but I'm sure he wants to come back and have a presence in the game."

The 37-year-old has scored 32 goals and added 22 assists in 54 games this season. In 1,328 career games, Ovechkin sits second on the NHL's all-time goals list with 812 as he continues to chase Wayne Gretzky (894) for the all-time lead.

Laviolette also announced that forward Anthony Mantha will be placed on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old has nine goals and 15 assists in 54 games this season.

Charlie Lindgren will get the start for the Caps on Thursday.

The Capitals have lost five-straight games and have been outscored 20-8 during that stretch.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs lines at Thursday's practice:

Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Tavares - O'Reilly - Marner

Engvall - Kampf - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Acciari - Kerfoot

Anderson

Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - Liljegren

Sandin - Holl

Benn - Timmins

Samsonov

Woll

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers skated with the following lines ahead of Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Draisaitl-McDavid-Ryan

Hyman-RNH-Yamamoto

Foegele-McLeod-Puljujarvi

Kostin-Shore-Janmark

Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Barrie

Broberg-Bouchard

Desharnais

Skinner (starter’s net)

Campbell

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens provided medical updates on forwards Joel Armia and Kirby Dach, as well as defencemen Joel Edmundson and Chris Wideman.

Armia is listed as day-to-day after leaving Tuesday's game against game against the New Jersey Devils because he 'wasn't feeling well'.

The team also announced that centre Dach will miss Friday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to a non-COVID related illness that has sidelined him since Feb. 16. Testing revealed that the illness-like symptoms were related to a lower-body injury.

The team announced defenceman Edmundson's rehab is going well and that his status will be updated at the end of the week.

Defenceman Wideman is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Armia, 29, has four goals and 11 points in 37 games this season.

Head coach Martin St. Louis confirmed that Jake Allen will start in net tomorrow against the Flyers.

Martin St-Louis confirme que Jake Allen sera devant le filet demain contre les Flyers.



Martin St-Louis confirms that Jake Allen will start tomorrow against the Flyers.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 23, 2023

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins announced that Tristan Jarry will get the start on Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Tristan Jarry will start in goal tonight against the Oilers. pic.twitter.com/K8lSbqXZ62 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 23, 2023

The 27-year-old has a 16-6-5 record this season with a 2.67 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.

Nashville Predators

The Predators have recalled forward Kiefer Sherwood from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirials.

In 92 career NHL games, Sherwood has eight goals and 20 points. He has recorded one goal and one assist in five games with Nashville this season.

Vegas Golden Knights

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy announced that forward Nicolas Roy is day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Per Head Coach Bruce Cassidy: Nicolas Roy is out day-to-day with a lower-body injury. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 23, 2023

The 26-year-old has 11 goals and 14 assists in 54 games this season.