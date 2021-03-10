Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo will not play tonight due to an upper-body injury, head coach Peter DeBoer announced on Wednesday.

"Not a great sign that he returned home for evaluation," said coach DeBoer. "I'm not concerned it's long long-term, but he's out for the foreseeable future."

He took a shot to his left hand or arm in the final three minutes of Saturday's game against San Jose, and missed the team's Monday night game against the Wild.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Thornton-Boyd-Marner

Kerfoot-Tavares-Nylander

Mikheyev-Engvall-Hyman

Vesey-Agostino-Spezza

Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Bogosian

Liljegren-Lehtonen

Andersen

Hutchinson

Campbell

Absent: Matthews

Minnesota Wild

Kaapo Kahkonen will start for the Wild Wednesday night when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kahkonen picked up a 26-save shutout win over Vegas in his start on Monday.

He enters the game with a 10-4-1 record with a 924 save percentage in 14 games this season.