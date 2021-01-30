Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips

Washington Capitals

Forward Alexander Ovechkin and defenceman Dmitry Orlov were both on the ice ahead of the Washington Capitals morning skate on Saturday. Neither players has suited up since being placed on the COVID-related absence list on Jan. 20 for violating the league's coronavirus protocols.

Ovechkin and Orlov both on ice for #Caps this morning ahead of the morning skate. Eller also on ice, but in light blue non-contact sweater. — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) January 30, 2021

There has been no word yet on their status for Saturday night's matchup against the Boston Bruins following their four-game absence. Ovechkin, 35, has recorded on goal and four assists in four games this season. Orlov, 29, has not recorded a point and has a -4 rating in four games played this season.

The Capitals have also re-assigned forward Philippe Maillet, 28, to the taxi squad from the AHL's Hershey Bears. Forward Connor McMichael, 20, was re-assigned from the taxi quad to the Bears.

#Caps re-assign forward Philippe Maillet from Hershey to Washington taxi squad, and re-assign forward Connor McMichael from Washington taxi squad to Hershey — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 30, 2021

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Jake Allen will start in place of Carey Price for the Canadiens in Saturday's game rematch the Calgary Flames.

Claude Julien confirme que Jake Allen sera devant le filet ce soir contre les Flames.



Claude Julien confirms that Jake Allen will start in net tonight.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/UrsUjvLoSQ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 30, 2021

Allen, 30, has started two games this season, recording a 2-0-0 record with a .907 save percentage and 2.01 goals against average.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have recalled forward Nick Merkley from the taxi squad on Saturday.

#NEWS: We have recalled F Nick Merkley from the taxi squad. pic.twitter.com/dswmZD0Ft1 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 30, 2021

Merkley, 30, was drafted 30th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2015. The Calgary native has played two games with the Devils this season, registering one assist.

Florida Panthers

Panthers forward Gustav Forsling will miss 1-2 weeks with an upper-body injury, according to head coach Joel Quenneville. Quenneville also says forwards Aleksi Heponiemi and Juho Lammikko could be in the lineup Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Also per Coach Q:



• Forsling out 1-2 weeks (upper body)

• We could potentially see Heponiemi and Lammikko play tonight#FLAvsDET — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 30, 2021

Forsling, 24, has not recorded a point in three games this season. Heponiemi, 22, was drafted by the Panthers in the second round, No.40 overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft but has yet to play and NHL game. Lammikko, 25, played 40 games with the Panthers in the 2018-19 season, recording six assists in 40 games.

