Ice Chips: All eyes on exhibition play
Teams are taking to the ice for the first time in the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles ahead of NHL's 24-team Return to Play. TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Ward plans to have both Flames' goalies see action against Oilers
Toronto Maple Leafs
From Mark Masters covering Game Day as the Leafs face the Montreal Canadiens:
Montreal Canadiens
As per Luc Gelinas of RDS, the team will unveil its roster at 5:15pm et ahead of tonight's exhibition game against Toronto.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Head coach Mike Sullivan plans to split the duties in goal today between Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry against the Philadelphia Flyers.