Ward plans to have both Flames' goalies see action against Oilers

Teams are taking to the ice for the first time in the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles ahead of NHL's 24-team Return to Play. TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

From Mark Masters covering Game Day as the Leafs face the Montreal Canadiens:

Leafs able to dress 13 forwards & seven defencemen tonight



Martin Marincin gets the call as the extra D



Rasmus Sandin a scratch https://t.co/yk4lTx1yOS — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 28, 2020

Per @LeafsPR - Jack Campbell & the projected scratches – Andreas Johnsson, Kasimir Kaskisuo, Timothy Liljegren, Denis Malgin, Nic Petan, Calle Rosen, Rasmus Sandin & Joseph Woll – hit the ice at Ford Performance Centre this morning — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 28, 2020

Montreal Canadiens

As per Luc Gelinas of RDS, the team will unveil its roster at 5:15pm et ahead of tonight's exhibition game against Toronto.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Head coach Mike Sullivan plans to split the duties in goal today between Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry against the Philadelphia Flyers.