Anaheim Ducks

Tuesday's Anaheim Ducks practice was cancelled due to a player entering the league's COVID-19 protocols. Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Wild is expected to be played as scheduled.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen is absent from Tuesday's practice with a lower-body injury. Head coach Sheldon Keefe says the absence was expected.

Jack Campbell will continue to start in Andersen's absence. He is 4-0-0 with a .965 save percentage, 1.00 goals against average, and two shutouts this season.

The Leafs' lines at practice were the same that started Saturday's game:

Simmonds - Matthews - Marner

Galchenyuk - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Engvall - Hyman

Thornton - Kerfoot - Spezza

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Dermott - Bogosian

Campbell

Hutchinson

The Leafs power play has gone 1/17 over the past eight games. Here are the PP units at practice:

Rielly

Matthews - Thornton - Marner

Simmonds

Brodie

Nylander - Tavares - Spezza

Hyman

Ottawa Senators

Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg (lower body) returned to practice on Tuesday for the first time since being injured on Feb. 19. The 26-year-old was previously seen skating on his own.

Hogberg is 7-2-5 this season with a 4.34 goals against average and an .859 save percentage.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have re-assigned forward Dominic Toninato to the taxi squad.

Buffalo Sabres

Goaltender Linus Ullmark returned to practice with the team for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury in February. Interim coach Don Granato says forward Kyle Okposo (upper body) will not join the team on during it's current road trip. Goaltender Carter Hutton has been sent back to Buffalo for further evaluation on a leg injury he suffered on Monday against the New York Rangers.

Forward Tobias Rieder and defenceman Colin Miller are both listed as day-to-day. Granato hopes Miller can play Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, while Rieder is more of a questionmark.

Nashville Predators

Predators captain Roman Josi (upper body) and forward Mikael Granlund (upper body) joined the team for their morning skate.

Josi was placed on injured reserve in early March following a game against the Dallas Stars.

Dallas Stars

Stars head coach Rick Bowness says forward Joel Kiviranta will be out "for a while" with a lower body injury. The 25-year-old left Sunday's game against the Nashville Predators and did not return.

Kiviranta has three goals and four assists in 19 games this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have assigned forwards Reese Johnson and Mackenzie Entwistle and defencemen Nicolas Beaudin, Madison Bowey, Lucas Carlsson and Wyatt Kalynuk to the taxi squad from the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.