2h ago
Ice Chips: Andersen out again Thursday
TSN.ca Staff
Julien: Price dealing with lingering 'irritation'
Toronto Maple Leafs
Goaltender Garret Sparks will make his fourth straight start on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild as starter Frederik Andersen remains unavailable. Head coach Mike Babcock did not say who would backup Sparks in the contest.
Andersen and forward Zach Hyman were both on the ice ahead of practice on Wednesday, working with their respective trainers and coach. However, neither came back on the ice for the team skate later in the morning.
Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said Tuesday he expected Andersen to practice Wednesday as he works toward potentially starting Friday's game against the Minnesota Wild. Instead, York University goaltender Alex Fotino took the opposite net of Garret Sparks.
Andersen is day-to-day with a groin injury and last played on Dec. 22.
Hyman returned to the ice earlier this week for the first time since suffering an ankle injury on Dec. 18.
Forward Trevor Moore was recalled once again from the Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis. Moore has two assists in three games with the Maple Leafs this season.
Practice lines:
Brown-Tavares-Marner
Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Kapanen
Lindholm-Gauthier-Moore
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Dermott-Ozhiganov
Marincin-Holl
Sparks
Montreal Canadiens
Goaltender Carey Price joined the team for practice on Wednesday, along with Antti Niemi and Michael McNiven. Price took his usual net in practice, while McNiven was relegated to the extra role.
Price has been out since Dec. 22 with a lower-body injury, which head coach Claude Julien called "more of an irritation than anything else." The goaltender revealed Wednesday he had been dealing with the injury for seven weeks before being placed on injured reserve last week.
Price, who was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 22, has played in 30 games this season, posting a 15-10-4 record with a 2.84 goals-against average and .904 save percentage.
Joel Armia skated with Artturi Lehkonen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi and appears to be closing on playing in his first game since Nov. 6.
Buffalo Sabres
Forward Jack Eichel was not at practice Monday. He left Monday's loss to the New York Islanders with an upper-body injury.
The team used the following lines at practice, per WGR 550 Radio:
Skinner-Rodrigues-Reinhart
Sheary-Sobotka-Thompson
Elie-Mittelstadt-Pominville
Smith-Larsson-Okposo
McCabe-Ristolainen
Scandella-Dahlin
Pilut-Bogosian
Beaulieu-Hunwick
Ottawa Senators
Marcus Hogberg was in the starter's net for Wednesday's gameday skate. Hogberg is 0-2 with an .883 save percentage and a 3.56 goals-against average this season.
The team used the following lines Wednesday morning:
Tkachuk Tierney Stone
Dzingel Duchene White
Paajarvi Paul Rodewald
Boedker Smith Ryan
Harpur Ceci
Lajoie Elliott
Borowiecki DeMelo
Wolanin
Hogberg
McKenna
Washington Capitals
Defenceman Matt Niskanen was on the ice for practice Wednesday after missing the previous two games due to an upper-body injury.
Niskanen has not played since being hit awkardly into the boards against the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 27.
Practice lines, per NHL.com:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Vrana-Backstrom-Oshie
Burakovsky-Elller-Connolly
Stephenson-Boyd-Smith-Pelly
TSN Game Notes
Active Longest Losing Streaks
EDM 0-6-0
ANA 0-4-2
OTT 0-5-0
COL 0-3-2
DET 0-3-2
Oilers Goalies Dec 16 to Present
Talbot Koskinen
0-2-0 Rec 0-4-0
3.82 GAA 4.90
.880 SV% .861
Longest Active Win Streaks
GM TEAM
6 TAMPA BAY
6 PITTSBURGH
4 NY ISLANDERS
4 VEGAS
3 NEW JERSEY
Longest 18-19 Point Streaks
GM PLAYER TEAM FROM TO
17 MIKE HOFFMAN FLORIDA Oct 13 Nov 21
14 MIKKO RANTANEN COLORADO Nov 18 Dec 15
14 ALEX OVECHKIN WASHINGTON Nov 16 Dec 15
14 DYLAN LARKIN DETROIT Dec 04 Active
12 CAM ATKINSON COLUMBUS Nov 10 Dec 06
12 SEBASTIAN AHO CAROLINA Oct 04 Oct 30
Canucks (42P) at Senators (34P) - 7PM (Jan 2)
VAN 1-0-1 vs OTT in 17-18, shutout win in OTT. Teams did not meet in calendar year 2018
OTT: (15-21-4)
Lost 5 straight, outscored 24-10, PP 2/13
Stone (3G, 5A) last 8GP
VAN: (19-19-4)
2-1-0 on road trip, 8GA, PK 7/11 (shutout last game)
Pettersson (2G, 1A) on road trip
Flames (52P) at Wings (37P) - 7PM (Jan 2)
Teams split 2GP in 17-18, DET winning at home. DET has won 2 of their past 3 at home vs CGY
DET: (15-19-7)
0-3-2 last 5GP, 20GA, PK 8/12
Larkin (7G, 10A) 14 game PT streak
CGY: (24-12-4)
2-0-1 last 3GP, 14GF, PP 1/13
Gaudreau (6G, 4A) last 5GP
Penguins (48P) at Rangers (41P) - 7PM (Jan 2)
Both teams 2-1-1 in season series last year. Both 1-0-1 in NY. NYR 2-0-2 last 4GP at home vs PIT
NYR: (17-14-7)
Won 2 straight, both on road, 4GA, PK 7/9
Hayes (5G, 11A) has a PT in 9 of past 10GP
PIT: (21-12-6)
Won 6 straight, 7GA, PK 14/15
Crosby (2G, 8A) 4 game PT streak
Devils (37P) at Stars (44P) - 830PM (Jan 2)
NJ 1-0-0 vs DAL in 18-19, shutout win at home. DAL 4-0-2 last 6GP at home vs NJ
DAL: (20-16-4)
2-0-1 last 3GP, 4GA, PK 8/9
Seguin (2A) last 2GP, 1A shy of 300 career
NJ: (15-16-7)
Won 3 straight, 2GA, PK 11/11
Blackwood back2back shutouts, 62 saves
Sharks (49P) at Avalanche (46P) - 930PM (Jan 2)
COL 2-1-0 vs SJ in 17-18, 2-0-0 at home.
COL: (19-13-8)
0-3-2 last 5GP, 10GF, PP 3/20
Rantanen (1G, 3A) last 4GP
SJ: (21-13-7)
2-2-2 last 6GP, 25GA, PK 13/17
Burns (2G, 3A) last 3GP
Oilers (39P) at Coyotes (36P) - 930PM (Jan 2)
EDM 3-1-0 vs ARZ in 17-18, 1-1-0 in ARZ. EDM has won 2 of their past 3GP in ARZ (lost last)
ARZ: (17-20-2)
3-2-0 last 5GP, 16GF, PP 4/18
Keller (6A) last 5GP
EDM: (18-18-3)
lost 6 straight, 29GA, PK 11/16
McDavid (2G, 7A) 4 game PT streak