Toronto Maple Leafs

According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will be back in net tonight against the Nashville Predators. Andersen took a skate to the jaw from Anaheim Ducks forward Corey Perry on Monday and was forced to leave the game. But Andersen practiced on Tuesday and is good to go tonight.

Montreal Canadiens

Practice Lineup - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Pacioretty - Byron - Hudon

Lehkonen - Plekanec - Gallagher

Galchenyuk - Drouin - Scherbak/Carr

Deslauriers - Froese/De La Rose - L. Shaw

Defencemen

Alzner - Petry

Morrow - Benn

Mete - Schlemko

Jerabek

Goaltenders

Price

Niemi

Ottawa Senators

According to TSN's Brent Wallace, centres Derick Brassard (undisclosed) and Nate Thompson (lower-body) didn't participate in today's practice. Brassard did not play Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils and Thompson, after playing in the Senators' last three games, also didn't play.

Predators (71 points) at Maple Leafs (67 points) - 7:30PM

TOR was 2-0-0 vs NSH in 16-17, 9GF.

TOR (31-19-5):

won 2 straight at home, 12GF, PP 1/5

Nylander (3G, 6A) last 7GP

NSH (32-12-7):

won 3 straight, 5GF in each game, PP 3/11

Subban (4G, 8A) last 11GP

Bruins (72 points) at Rangers (55 points) - 8PM

NYR 2-0-0 vs BOS in 17-18, 1 of the wins at home. NYR have won 7 straight vs BOS

NYR (25-23-5):

lost 3 straight, 3GF, PP 2/9

Nash (0P) last 4GP, -5, 9 shots on net

BOS (32-11-8):

won 3 straight, 4GA, PK 5/7

Pastrnak (4G, 7A) 9 game PT streak

Oilers (50 points) at Kings (61 points) - 10:30PM

LAK 1-0-0 vs EDM in 17-18, 5-0 win in EDM. LAK 11 straight home wins vs EDM

LAK (28-19-5):

3-1-0 last 4GP, 6GA, PK 12/14 (2 shutouts)

Kopitar (2G, 8A) last 8GP

EDM (23-24-4):

5-1-1 last 7GP, 24GF, PP 2/19

McDavid (6G, 2A) last 3GP