1h ago
Ice Chips: Andersen to start vs. Preds
TSN.ca Staff
Weber skates for first time since Dec. 16
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will be back in net tonight against the Nashville Predators. Andersen took a skate to the jaw from Anaheim Ducks forward Corey Perry on Monday and was forced to leave the game. But Andersen practiced on Tuesday and is good to go tonight.
Montreal Canadiens
Practice Lineup - John Lu, TSN
Forwards
Pacioretty - Byron - Hudon
Lehkonen - Plekanec - Gallagher
Galchenyuk - Drouin - Scherbak/Carr
Deslauriers - Froese/De La Rose - L. Shaw
Defencemen
Alzner - Petry
Morrow - Benn
Mete - Schlemko
Jerabek
Goaltenders
Price
Niemi
Ottawa Senators
According to TSN's Brent Wallace, centres Derick Brassard (undisclosed) and Nate Thompson (lower-body) didn't participate in today's practice. Brassard did not play Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils and Thompson, after playing in the Senators' last three games, also didn't play.
Game Notes
Predators (71 points) at Maple Leafs (67 points) - 7:30PM
TOR was 2-0-0 vs NSH in 16-17, 9GF.
TOR (31-19-5):
won 2 straight at home, 12GF, PP 1/5
Nylander (3G, 6A) last 7GP
NSH (32-12-7):
won 3 straight, 5GF in each game, PP 3/11
Subban (4G, 8A) last 11GP
Bruins (72 points) at Rangers (55 points) - 8PM
NYR 2-0-0 vs BOS in 17-18, 1 of the wins at home. NYR have won 7 straight vs BOS
NYR (25-23-5):
lost 3 straight, 3GF, PP 2/9
Nash (0P) last 4GP, -5, 9 shots on net
BOS (32-11-8):
won 3 straight, 4GA, PK 5/7
Pastrnak (4G, 7A) 9 game PT streak
Oilers (50 points) at Kings (61 points) - 10:30PM
LAK 1-0-0 vs EDM in 17-18, 5-0 win in EDM. LAK 11 straight home wins vs EDM
LAK (28-19-5):
3-1-0 last 4GP, 6GA, PK 12/14 (2 shutouts)
Kopitar (2G, 8A) last 8GP
EDM (23-24-4):
5-1-1 last 7GP, 24GF, PP 2/19
McDavid (6G, 2A) last 3GP