Ice Chips: Anderson out with UBI for Sens
TSN.ca Staff
Canucks view showdown with Jets as another measuring stick game
Ottawa Senators
Craig Anderson will miss Saturday's game against the Washington Capitals with an upper body injury. Mike McKenna will get the start in net, while Marcus Hogberg will serve as the backup.
Tom Pyatt and Maxime Lajoie are both scratches while Nick Paul and Justin Falk are both in the lineup.
Vancouver Canucks
Here are the expected lines for Saturday's game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Eriksson-Horvat-Virtanen
Goldobin-Pettersson-Boeser
Granlund-Gaudette-Leivo
Roussel-Beagle-Motte
Scheller
Edler-Tanev
Hutton-Gudbranson
Pouliot-Biega
Del Zotto
Markstrom
Nilsson
Canucks are 6-1-1 in last 8 games and have gone 20 for 20 on PK during that stretch.
Elder will play his 782nd game, setting a franchise record for games played by a defenseman, passing Harold Snepsts. - Farhan Lalji -TSN
Winnipeg Jets
Here are the projected lines against the Vancouver Canucks
Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler
Connor-Little-Laine
Perreault-Roslovic-Tanev
Lemieux-Petan-Appleton
Morrissey-Trouba
Chiarot-Byfuglien
Kulikov-Myers
Brossoit