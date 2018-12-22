Ice Chips: Anderson out with UBI for Sens

Ottawa Senators

Craig Anderson will miss Saturday's game against the Washington Capitals with an upper body injury. Mike McKenna will get the start in net, while Marcus Hogberg will serve as the backup.

Tom Pyatt and Maxime Lajoie are both scratches while Nick Paul and Justin Falk are both in the lineup.

Vancouver Canucks

Here are the expected lines for Saturday's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Eriksson-Horvat-Virtanen

Goldobin-Pettersson-Boeser

Granlund-Gaudette-Leivo

Roussel-Beagle-Motte

Scheller

Edler-Tanev

Hutton-Gudbranson

Pouliot-Biega

Del Zotto

Markstrom

Nilsson

Canucks are 6-1-1 in last 8 games and have gone 20 for 20 on PK during that stretch.

Elder will play his 782nd game, setting a franchise record for games played by a defenseman, passing Harold Snepsts. - Farhan Lalji -TSN

Winnipeg Jets

Here are the projected lines against the Vancouver Canucks

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Little-Laine

Perreault-Roslovic-Tanev

Lemieux-Petan-Appleton

Morrissey-Trouba

Chiarot-Byfuglien

Kulikov-Myers

Brossoit