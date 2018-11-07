Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Craig Anderson and forward Bobby Ryan both missed the team's practice on Tuesday.

Anderson stopped 30 shots against the New Jersey Devils before exiting the game with roughly five minutes left. Backup Mike McKenna stopped all six shots he faced in relief. Ryan logged 17:37 of ice time in the 7-3 win, posting an assist.

Senators head coach Guy Boucher said after Wednesday's win that both Anderson and Ryan left the game for precautionary reasons and added he expected both players to be fine.

Rookie Brady Tkachuk skated in a regular contract jersey and he continues to work his way back from injury. Boucher said earlier this week Tkachuk could return Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Practice lines Wednesday:

Dzingel Duchene Stone

Tkachuk Tierney Boedker

Paul White Paajarvi

McCormick Pyatt Rodewald

Chabot DeMelo

Lajoie Ceci

Borowiecki Jaros

Wideman Burgdoefer

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs assigned forward Trevor Moore back to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Wendesday.

Moore, who was recalled by the Leafs last week, did not appear in a game with the Leafs during his recall.

The @MapleLeafs announced today that the hockey club has loaned forward Trevor Moore to the @TorontoMarlies (AHL). — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 7, 2018

The 23-year-old has eight goals and 11 points in 10 games with the Marlies this season. He had 33 points in the AHL each of the past two seasons.

International News

Veteran Jussi Jokinen signed with Swiss League Club EHC Kloten on Wednesday, but the deal will only take him through Dec. 5.

Jokinen spent training camp on a professional tryout with the Detroit Red Wings, but failed to land a contract with the team.

A veteran of 951 career NHL contest, Jokinen played for the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Columbus Blue Jacktes and Vancouver Canucks last season.

The 35-year-old had five goals and 17 points in 60 games across the four teams.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Casey DeSmith will start Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals.

Philadelphia Flyers

AHL call-up Alex Lyon skated with the Flyers once again on Wednesday, though injured goaltenders Brian Elliott was also on ice for the practice

Lyon served as Calvin Pickard's backup on Monday night against the Arizona Coyotes after Elliott was hurt Sunday in practice when he collided with Travis Konecny. Regular backup Michael Neuvirth is also dealing with an injury and is on IR.

Voracek takes a shot that rings off Brian Elliott’s mask. He’s shaking his head as he gets up. — Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) November 7, 2018

Boston Bruins

Practice lines Wednesday:

Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak

Nordstrom-Krejci-DeBrusk

Bjork-Backes-Heinen

Wagner-Kuraly-Acciari

Chara-Carlo

Krug-Moore

Grzelcyk-Kampfer

Halak

Rask

New York Islanders

Forward lines at Wednesday's practice:

Lee-Nelson-Bailey

Beauvillier-Barzal-Kuhnhackl

Ladd-Filppula-Komarov

Johnston-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

TSN Game Notes

Heartbreak Kids

Flames Goals For By Period

Total (52)

3rd 28*

2nd 9

1st 13

OT 2

5 Come from behind wins when trailing in 3rd Pd

*Leads NHL

3rd period goal leaders

CGY* 28

TB 21

WPG 20

COL 20

TOR 19

*52G on the season (3rd-28, OT-2)

Crosby vs Ovechkin H2H

NHL Reg Season

Crosby Ovechkin

27 Wins 19

20 G 31

45 A 19

2 GWG 1

Penguins (15P) at Capitals (15P) - 730PM (Nov 7)

PIT 1-0-0 vs WSH in 18-19, OTW at home. WSH 4-1-1 last 6 reg season home games vs PIT

WSH: (6-4-3)

2-2-1 last 5GP, 19GA, PK 13/16

Ovechkin (3G, 1A) last 4GP

PIT: (6-4-3)

0-3-1 last 4GP, outscored 18-6, PP 2/15

Crosby (0P) last 3GP, 4 shots on net

Predators (22P) at Avalanche (17P) - 10PM (Nov 7)

NSH 4-0-0 vs COL in 17-18, 17GF. NSH 10 straight wins vs COL

COL: (7-4-3)

0-2-1 last 3GP, all on road, 16GA, PK 9/13

Rantanen (1G, 7A) last 4GP

NSH: (11-3-0)

won 3 straight, 2GA, PK 9/10

Rinne in 2GP since coming off IR, 2-0-0, 1GA, stopped 68 of 69 shots

Flames (15P) at Ducks (15P) - 1030PM (Nov 7)

Each team 2-2-0 in season series last year, both 1-1-0 at home. ANA 26-1-0 last 27GP at home vs CGY

ANA: (6-7-3)

1-6-2 last 9GP, 17GF, PP 2/27

Rakell (1G, 3A) last 4GP

CGY: (9-5-1)

won 4 straight, 16GF, PP 3/15

Gaudreau (1G, 6A) 5 game PT streak