Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Andreas Johnsson, in his red sweater, joined the Maple Leafs for the start of practice Sunday. Trevor Moore (concussion) is also at practice, in a red sweater. But he is participating in the drills, while Johnsson is skating in the middle of the ice by himself.

Lines at practice:

Hyman-Matthews-Marner

Kerfoot-Tavares-Nylander

Engvall-Spezza-Kapanen

Marchment-Gauthier-Timashov

Moore, Brooks, Johnsson (all in red)

Rielly-Barrie

Marincin-Holl

Dermott-Ceci

Andersen

Hutchinson

Montreal Canadiens

Brendan Gallagher (concussion 12/31) skated one hour prior to Sunday’s optional practice for about 25 minutes with Joel Armia (left hand) and Jonathan Drouin (left wrist). It was Gallagher’s first time on the ice since suffering his concussion. Ilya Kovalchuk was one of 10 skaters to take part in Sunday’s optional.

The Habs placed defenceman Christian Folin on waivers. Folin has played in five games with Montreal this season, recording an assist.