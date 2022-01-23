Ice Chips: Forsberg to start for Sens vs. CBJ

Ottawa Senators

The Senators will turn to Anton Forsberg in net Sunday evening against the Columbus Blue Jackets, head coach D.J. Smith said.

Smith added there will be a few other lineup changes on Sunday.

Matt Murray stopped 30 of 33 shots Saturday as the Sens fell 3-2 to the Washington Capitals in overtime.

Forsberg is 6-6-1 with a goals-against average of 3.07 and a save percentage of .917 in 15 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Smith said defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and forward Connor Brown are hopeful to return to the lineup after the All-Star Break.