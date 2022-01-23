Ice Chips: DiPietro to make rare start in net for Canucks on Sunday

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks will start goaltender Michael DiPietro on Sunday against the St. Louis Blues, with all other options seemingly exhausted.

Starter Thatcher Demko and backup Jaroslav Halak are out and third-stringer Spencer Martin is also likely out.

So to recap:#Canucks starter Thatcher Demko (COVID) is out.

Canucks backup Jaroslav Halak (border issue) is out.

Third string goalie Spencer Martin (awaiting further tests) is likely out.

AHL goaltender Arturs Silovs (COVID) is out.



Michael DiPietro will start Sunday. — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) January 23, 2022

Furthermore, AHL goalie Arturs Silovs is also unavailable for duty.

This leaves the 22-year-old DiPietro to control the crease.

DiPietro has appeared in 13 games for the Abbotsford Canucks this season.

The native of Windsor, Ont., has made two career appearances at the NHL level, both with the Canucks (2018-19, 2019-2020).

Ottawa Senators

The Senators will turn to Anton Forsberg in net Sunday evening against the Columbus Blue Jackets, head coach D.J. Smith said.

Smith added there will be a few other lineup changes on Sunday.

Matt Murray stopped 30 of 33 shots Saturday as the Sens fell 3-2 to the Washington Capitals in overtime.

Forsberg is 6-6-1 with a goals-against average of 3.07 and a save percentage of .917 in 15 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Smith said defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and forward Connor Brown are hopeful to return to the lineup after the All-Star Break.

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck will get the start in net for the Jets Sunday against the Penguins, reports Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck will go up against Tristan Jarry, who the Penguins tweeted will start Sunday morning.

Hellebuyck is 14-12-5 with a goals-against average of 2.83 and a save percentage of .912. Jarry is 21-7-4 with a GAA of 2.10 and a save percentage of .928.