Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Petr Mrazek will get the start in net Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils, head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters.

First game since Heritage Classic @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 23, 2022

It will mark his first appearance since being placed on waivers over the weekend and his first game action since the Heritage Classic, a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres where he allowed four goals on 37 shots.

Mrazek owns a 3.48 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage in 17 games so far this season for the Leafs.

Meanwhile, Keefe added that defenceman Rasmus Sandin has no firm timetable for his return from a knee injury that has him on LTIR. He added the 22-year-old defenceman is able to work out and move around but is still expected to miss "weeks."

"It’s going to be weeks for sure is what I’m told. How many? We’re not certain of that ... He’s in pretty good spirits and back in the gym and doing things there so his recovery is certainly well underway," Keefe said Wednesday.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Brendan Gallagher is back with the Canadiens but is not yet ready to practice, the team announced.

The 29-year-old missed Saturday's game with a lower-body injury and did not play Monday because of a non-COVID-19 illness.

Brendan Gallagher est de retour avec l'équipe, mais il n'est pas prêt pour reprendre l'entraînement.



Brendan Gallagher is back with the team, but still isn’t ready to practice. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 23, 2022

The Habs also say forwards Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin are taking treatment days Wednesday and will not practice. Head coach Martin St. Louis told reporters he is unsure of the duo's status for Thursday's matchup with the Florida Panthers, describing both as day-to-day.

#Habs St-Louis said he’s uncertain of Suzuki and Drouin’s status for Thursday vs Florida, describing both as day-to-day. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 23, 2022

Carey Price is absent from practice because of a non-COVID illness.

#Habs Price is absent from practice due to a non-COVID illness. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 23, 2022

Defenceman William Lagesson skated in his first practice with the Habs Wednesday after being acquired along with a pair of conditional draft picks in a deal for Brett Kulak.

Defenceman Justin Barron also participated in his first skate with the Habs Thursday. St. Louis said he isn’t certain of when Barron might play for the big club, but the intention is to give him an opportunity to get in some games down the stretch of the season.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild are giving goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury an extra day to pack up and take care of his family in Chicago, which means it's likely that Cam Talbot starts again Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks, The Athletic's Michael Russo tweets.

#mnwild are giving Marc-Andre Fleury an extra day to pack up and take care of his family in Chicago, so good bet Cam Talbot starts tomorrow vs. the #canucks — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 23, 2022

Fleury was acquired in a deal with the Blackhawks on Monday while Talbot will enter the matchup having won his last six starts.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have loaned forward Brad Malone to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, it was announced Wednesday.

🔁 #Oilers roster move 🔁



Brad Malone has been loaned to the @Condors.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 23, 2022

The 32-year-old has one goal and one assist in eight games with the Oilers to go along with 11 goals and 20 assists in 36 AHL games so far this season.

Colorado Avalanche

Newly-acquired forward Artturi Lehkonen has been cleared to skate but there are still immigration logistics that pay prevent him from playing in a game right away, tweets The Athletic's Peter Baugh.

Head coach Jared Bednar said Lehkonen is 50-50 to play Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

Artturi Lehkonen has been cleared to skate, but there are still immigration logistics to work out before he can play in a game. It’s 50-50 he plays tonight, Jared Bednar said.



Andrew Cogliano will play. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) March 23, 2022

Forward Andrew Cogliano will play, making his debut with the team after being acquired on Monday.

Los Angeles Kings

Defenceman Drew Doughty could be out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, writes Dan Greenspan of NHL.com.

"It's a little early to say," Kings general manager Rob Blake said Monday. "I think we'll exhaust every option possible. I mean, he's out there skating now but not participating in drills and things. That'll be an assessment with the doctor in the next few days to understand the next step to see if he can come back and play."

He has been out since March 7 because of an upper-body injury and is currently one of eight players on injured reserve.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have placed defenceman Christian Jaros on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract, it was announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has appeared in 11 games so far this season for the Devils.

The team has also recalled defenceman Kevin Bahl and forward A.J. Greer from the AHL's Utica Comets, it was announced ahead of their matchup with the Maple Leafs.