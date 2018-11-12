Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Shea Weber is back practicing with his teammates in a what appears to be a regular contact jersey, as updates will follow from coach Claude Julien. Weber underwent knee surgery during the offseason, and has been out indefinitely ever since. The Habs captain was part of the P.K. Subban trade from Nashville in 2016, and has since played 104 games as a Canadien, with 23 goals and 35 assists.

Shea Weber participe à l'entraînement avec ses coéquipiers pour la première fois de la saison.



Shea Weber is practicing with his teammates for the first time this season.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ReRQGNJTOQ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 12, 2018

Nashville Predators

Viktor Arvidsson has been placed on the IR list with an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old left the ice late in the third period after crashing into the boards during Saturday night's game. The winger was recently taken off of IR for an unrelated lower-body injury. He was forced to miss three games prior to leaving the game against Dallas early this past weekend. Arvidsson has eight goals and five assists in 13 games played this season.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have re-assigned forward Nick Paul to the AHL's Belleville Senators, the team announced Monday.

Roster update: The #Sens have re-assigned forward Nick Paul to Belleville (AHL).



Mise à jour alignement : Les #Sens ont cédé Nick Paul à Belleville (LAH). — Sens communications (@Media_Sens) November 12, 2018

He was held pointless, registering 11:37 of ice-time in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

In six games this season with the big club, he has zero goals and one assist. Over 42 career NHL games, Paul has three goals and four assists.

Calgary Flames

The Flames have sent forward Anthony Peluso to the AHL's Stockton Heat, the club announced Monday.

Peluso, 29, has suited up in three games for the Flames this season. He has also skated in five games for the Heat, scoring a goal and logging 21 minutes of penalty time.

Chicago Blackhawks

Forward Marcus Kruger (left leg injury) will miss tonight’s game at Carolina. Kruger, who has two goals in 16 games this season, was injured on Nov. 8 against the Hurricanes.

Brandon Saad (right arm injury) did not participate in the team's morning skate, but his status for tonight’s game is still to be determined.

Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton's lineup at practice, per TSN's Ryan Rishaug:

Caggiula-McDavid-Draisaitl

Reider-Nugent Hopkins-Chiasson

Lucic-Strome/Marody-Rattie

Khaira-Brodziak-Kassian



Klefbom-Larsson

Garrison-Russell

Nurse-Benning

Dallas Stars

Winger Alexander Radulov will be in the lineup tonight, after missing the last six games due to a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old has been dealing with the injury since Oct. 19, and has only played in one game since then. Despite only having played seven games this season, Radulov has five goals and six assists.

Los Angeles Kings

Rookie goaltender Cal Petersen has been recalled from Los Angeles' AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign. Kings goaltender Jack Campbell will be out for four to six weeks to repair a torn meniscus in his knee. Petersen will most likely make his season debut at home on Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.