St. Louis on Dach: 'I knew the kind of potential he had'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Auston Matthews was in a regular blue sweater for Tuesday morning's skate, indicating he could be close to a return from a knee injury. He practised on a line with Michael Bunting and William Nylander.

Forwards Alex Steeves, who was recalled by the Leafs on Tuesday and Wayne Simmonds were in grey sweaters ahead of the session.

Matthews has been out since Jan. 25 after suffering a knee sprain against the New York Rangers. He was originally given a three-week recovery timeline and Wednesday's matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks would mark three weeks on the dot.

He skated with his teammates for the first time last week in a red no-contact sweater and told reporters he believed his recovery was moving in the right direction. The 25-year-old has 25 goals and 28 assists for 53 points in 47 games this season.

The Leafs also recalled goaltender Jospeh Woll and forwards Pontus Holmberg from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Tuesday.

The duo, along with Steeves, were loaned to the Marlies a day earlier and played in Monday's game against the Manitoba Moose, a 4-2 Toronto win.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled F Pontus Holmberg, F Alex Steeves and G Joseph Woll from the @TorontoMarlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 14, 2023

Holmberg, 23, was recalled by the Maple Leafs following the NHL All-Star break. The Vasteras, Sweden native has skated in 35 games for the Maple Leafs this season, scoring five goals and adding eight assists.

Steeves, a 23-year-old native of Saint Paul, Minn., was recalled by the Maple Leafs following the NHL All-Star break and played in the Leafs' home-and-home against the Columbus Blue Jackets, logging 10:06 and 7:15 minutes of ice time, respectively.

In five career NHL games across two seasons, Steeves has one assist.

Woll, 24, made his season debut for the Maple Leafs in the second game of a home-and-home against the Blue Jackets, making 40 saves in a 4-3 loss. An All-Star with the Marlies, Woll has a record of 14-1 with the AHL club, posting a 2.32 goals-against-average and a .931 save percentage.

Here were the lines at Toronto's skate:

Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Kerfoot - Tavares - Marner

Engvall - Kampf - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Holmberg - Anderson

Simmonds, Steeves

Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - Liljegren

Sandin - Timmins

Benn - Holl

Samsonov

Woll

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have recalled forward Devin Shore from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, it was announced Tuesday.

🔁 #Oilers roster move 🔁



Forward Devin Shore has been recalled from the @Condors. #LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 14, 2023

The 28-year-old has appeared in 28 games with Edmonton this season, recording three assists.

He has five goals and three helpers in five AHL games in 2022-23.

Ottawa Senators

Head coach D.J. Smith told reporters that forward Brady Tkachuk will be good to go Tuesday night in Long Island against the New York Islanders.

Tkachuk later reiterated that he would be in the lineup, saying he's dealing with "bumps and bruises."

D.J. Smith says he thinks Brady Tkachuk should be OK to play tonight vs NYI.



Nick Holden won’t play tonight and Jacob Larsson will draw in.



Smith said whether or not Mads Søgaard starts again will be an “organizational decision.” They want to make sure he’s 100 per cent ready — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) February 14, 2023

Defenceman Nick Holden will not play Tuesday while blueliner Jacob Larsson will draw in.

Smith added that whether or not Mads Sogaard will start in net will be an "organizational decision" as the Sens want to make sure he is 100 per cent ready.

New Jersey Devils

Forward Jack Hughes is joining the Devils for Tuesday's morning skate, according to team reporter Amanda Stein.

Hughes participated in drills but not in line rushes, indicating he still has some time to go in his recovery.

❗️Jack Hughes is joining his teammates for morning skate.



We’ll see what happens when they skate lines, but another good indication in his recovering. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 14, 2023

Hughes missed shifts in New Jersey's matchup with the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 6 and was originally labelled as week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

The former No. 1 overall pick in 2019 has 35 goals and 32 assists in 50 games so far in 2022-23 for the Devils.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are scratching defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov for Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils for "trade-related reasons."

LINEUP UPDATE: Blue Jackets D Vladislav Gavrikov will be a healthy scratch for tonight’s game vs. New Jersey. He is being held out of the lineup for trade-related reasons. #CBJ — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) February 14, 2023

The 27-year-old has three goals and seven assists in 52 games so far this season, his fifth in Columbus.

Read more about Gavrikov here.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings have loaned defenceman Tobie Bisson to the AHL's Ontario Reign, it was announced Tuesday.

The @LAKings have loaned defenseman Tobie Bisson to the @OntarioReign. — LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) February 14, 2023

Bisson has not yet appeared in a game this season with the Kings. He has three goals and nine assists in 41 AHL games this season.