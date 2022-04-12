Leafs look to ride 'out of control' Matthews to revenge win over Sabres

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Auston Matthews resumed skating on Tuesday after missing Monday's practice for a maintenance day.

Sheldon Keefe says Auston Matthews is skating now ... sense is he'll be fine to play following's yesterday's maintenance day @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 12, 2022

The 24-year-old star centre is having a career season where he has tallied 58 goals and 99 points in 67 games.

Matthews is expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Erik Kallgren will start on Tuesday against the Sabres, according to Keefe.

Erik Kallgren starts for the Leafs on Tuesday v Sabres



Per Sheldon Keefe, Jack Campbell is dealing with an issue (not connected to previous rib injury) & isn’t 100% so giving him more rest … no need to push it considering the time of year etc @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 11, 2022

The 25-year-old goaltender has a 5-2-1 record with a .904 save percentage and 2.78 goals against average this season.

Kallgren's start gives regular starting goaltender Jack Campbell a rest due to an issue that is not connected to his previous rib injury.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators used these lines during Tuesday's morning skate prior to their game against the Detroit Red Wings, according to TSN 1200.

Tkachuk - Norris - Joseph

Formenton - Stutzle - Batherson

Kelly - White - Brown

Gaudette - Gambrell - Watson

Brannstrom - Zub

Del Zotto - Hamonic

Holden - Zaitsev

Forsberg (starters end)

Sogaard

Anton Forsberg will be in net on Tuesday against the Red Wings, according to head coach DJ Smith.

DJ Smith - Forsberg gets the start. Batherson will be a game time decision. Mete comes out and Del Zotto comes back in. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) April 12, 2022

Forsberg, 29, has a 17-16-3 record wiht a .917 save percentage and 2.80 goals against average this season.

Additonally, forward Drake Batherson will be a game time decision for Tuesday's game.

Batherson, 23, has missed the Senators' last three games with a non-COVID related illness.

The 6-foot-3 forward has 14 goals and 38 points in 36 games this season.

Washington Capitals

Forward Nicklas Backstrom participated during Tuesday's morning skate prior to their game against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Nicklas Backstrom is warming up on the ice before the Capitals morning skate after sitting out Sunday vs. Boston for "body maintenance." — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 12, 2022

Backstrom, 34. missed Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins due to body maintenance.

The 6-foot-1 forward has six goals and 28 points in 38 games this season.

Ilya Samsonov will start in goal on Tuesday against the Flyers, according to head coach Peter Laviolette.

Ilya Samsonov will start in net for the Capitals vs. the Flyers tonight, coach Peter Laviolette confirms.



Laviolette is still hopeful Dmitry Orlov (lower body) can play tonight — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 12, 2022

Samsonov, 25, has a 21-9-4 record with a .899 save percentage and 2.95 goals-against average this season.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has won four of his last five appearances.

Additionally, the Capitals are hopeful that defenceman Dmitry Orlov will be available on Tuesday as he is dealing with a lower-body injury.

Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net on Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks, according to interim head coach Andrew Brunette.

Sergei Bobrovsky in net tonight, per Coach Brunette. #ANAvsFLA — x - Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) April 12, 2022

Bobrovsky, 33, has a 34-6-3 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.72 goals-against average this season.

The 6-foot-2 goaltender has won eight of his last 10 appearances.

Philadelphia Flyers

Carter Hart will start in net on Tuesday against the Washington Capitals, according to interim head coach Mike Yeo.

Carter Hart will get the start tomorrow in Washington per Mike Yeo. — Bill Meltzer (@billmeltzer) April 11, 2022

Hart, 23, has a 13-23-7 record with a .906 save percentage and 3.11 goals-against average this season.

The 6-foot-2 netminder has three wins in his last 10 appearances.

New York Islanders

Ilya Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice during the Islanders' morning skate and is expected to start on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Ilya Sorokin first goalie off for #Isles. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 12, 2022

Sorokin, 26, has a 23-14-7 record with a .927 save percentage and 2.27 goals-against average this season,

The 6-foot-3 goaltender has seven wins in his last 10 appearances.

Detroit Red Wings

Thomas Greiss was in the starter's crease during the Red Wings' morning skate and is expected to start on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators, according to TSN 1200.

Thomas Greiss in the starters end for Detroit during their Morning skate. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) April 12, 2022

Greiss, 36, has a 9-12-1 record with a .890 save percentage and a 3.63 goals-against average this season.

The 6-foot-2 netminder has two wins in his last 10 appearances.

Chicago Blackhawks

Collin Delia is expected to start in net on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times.

Collin Delia will start for the Blackhawks tomorrow vs. Kings. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) April 11, 2022

Delia, 27, has a 1-2-0 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.88 goals-against average in his five appearances this season.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins used these lines during Tuesday's morning skate prior to their game against the St. Louis Blues:

Marchand - Bergeron - DeBrusk

Hall - Haula - McLaughlin

Frederic - Coyle - Smith

Foligno - Nosek - Lazar

Forbort - McAvoy

Reilly - Carlo

Clifton - Brown

Swayman

Ullmark

Minnesota Wild

Cam Talbot is expected to be in net on Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Cam Talbot gets the start tonight for #mnwild — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 12, 2022

Talbot, 34, has a 28-12-3 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.81 goals-against average this season.

The 6-foot-4 goaltender has eight wins in his last 10 appearances.