Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Colorado Avalanche

Goaltender Andrew Hammond was called up from the Belleville Senators (AHL). Hammond will join the Avalanche for the first time since being acquired as part of the Matt Duchene trade in November.

Semyon Varlamov suffered a lower-body injury during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Winnipeg Jets. The Russian netminder is 13-9-0-2, with a 2.87 goals against average, and a .912 save percentage this season.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar has said Varlamov is dealing with some minor muscular injury and will miss at least the next two games.

Calgary Flames

The team has placed C Freddie Hamilton on waivers. The 26-year-old, who is the older brother of Flames defenceman Douggie Hamilton, has one assist in eight games this season.

Edmonton Oilers

LW Patrick Maroon will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for his hit on LA Kings defenceman Drew Doughty. The incident happened in the second period of Tuesday's 5-0 loss and Maroon was given an interference penalty.

He has nine goals and 12 assists in 40 games this season.

Montreal Canadiens

LW Alex Galchenyuk did not practice today because of a stomach flu. In 40 games he has nine goals and 13 assists with nine powerplay points.

Montreal does not play until Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

G Al Montoya was again on the ice at practice Wednesday. The Canadiens backup has been out since November 4 with a concussion.

D Brett Lernout has been assigned to the Laval Rockets (AHL). The Winnipeg-native played in three games for the Canadiens, with zero points.

Ottawa Senators

G Craig Anderson will start on Wednesday night against the Detroit Red Wings. Anderson has allowed 14 goals and is winless in his last three starts (0-2-1). He has a 9-12-0-4 record, a 3.12 goals against average, and a .896 save percentage this season.

Mike Condon has started the last two games for the Senators.

Winnipeg Jets

D Julian Melchiori has been sent to the Manitoba Moose (AHL) after D Dustin Byfuglien was activated from the injured reserve on Tuesday.

Boston Bruins

C Noel Acciari left Wednesday's practice because of soreness. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said he expects Acciari to be ready for Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers.

Columbus Blue Jackets

D Ryan Murray did not skate during Wednesday's practice but did take part in off-ice workouts. He has been out since November 27 with a lower-body injury.

The team has re-assigned RW Zac Dalpe and D Dean Kukan to the Cleveland Monsters (AHL).

Detroit Red Wings

RW Anthony Mantha is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators. The 23-year-old has missed the last two games with a groin injury. He has 13 goals and 11 assists in 36 games this season.

Minnesota Wild

LW Zach Parise played 13:35 minutes and did not record a point in his season debut last night. The American veteran has been out since having back surgery last year.

“I honestly felt like I had it right away,” Parise said after the game. “It felt like I had really good jump in my legs. There were a couple of times I got extended on my shifts and that’s where you could feel it. You don’t recover as quickly to go back out again. But that comes with playing more games.”

RW Nino Niederreiter was back at practice on Wednesday and is expected to return to the lineup Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres. The Swiss forward has been out since December 22 with a foot injury.

Niederreiter has 10 goals and six assists in 29 games this season.

Nashville Predators

D Ryan Ellis played 18:28 minutes in his season debut and recorded no points. He had been out recovering from offseason knee surgery.

"As the game went on, I kind of found my legs," Ellis said. "Felt better and better and more comfortable out there, I guess."