Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs defenceman Nikita Zaitsev was absent from the morning skate, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

Leafs D at morning skate



Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Marincin

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Holl



Absent: Zaitsev — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 26, 2018

Despite his absence, head coach Mike Babcock expects that he will most likely suit up for Monday's game against the Boston Bruins

Mike Babcock says he assumes Nikita Zaitsev will play vs. Boston. But he’s sick. “Some guys miss when they’re sick, [but] Z’s ultra-competitive.” — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 26, 2018

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 33-year-old had off-season surgery in order to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The last time the Habs had their captain in the lineup was nearly a year ago on December 16th, 2017 in an outdoor game against the Ottawa Senators.

He slotted in on the top defence pairing with David Schlemko during Monday's practice, TSN's John Lu reports.

Here are all of the lines from Monday's practice:

Tatar-Danault-Gallagher

Drouin-Domi-Shaw

Hudon-Kotkaniemi-Lehkonen

Agostino-Chaput-Deslauriers

Byron-Peca-Scherbak

Schlemko-Weber

Kulak-Petry

Mete-Benn

Ouellet-Reilly

Price

Niemi

New York Islanders

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz is set to finally receive his Stanley Cup ring from the Washington Capitals, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Trotz will face the Caps on Monday for the first time since winning it all as their bench boss last season.

"It'll be awkward a little bit," Trotz said following Saturday's win. "Just a little bit weird because there's so many good memories. They've got only a couple new guys, so pretty (much) that whole team is back. They've got a tremendous hockey team."

Edmonton Oilers

Oilers forward Drake Caggiula was placed on the second line ahead of Sunday's game, the Edmonton Sun reports.

Head coach Ken Hitchcock has stated that the move is actually a compliment rather than a demotion. He wants to improve the offensive pressure of the second unit and believes a line featuring Caggiula, Alex Chiasson, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins could achieve that goal.

Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings defenceman Jonathan Ericsson (lower body) may be ready to draw back into the lineup on Monday, the Detroit News reports.

The 34-year-old Swede has been out since November 1st after injuring himself in the weight room following a game against the New Jersey Devils.

In six games this season, he's recorded a goal and ten penalty minutes.

Los Angeles Kings

Kings fans haven't had much to cheer about this season; however, their latest option in the crease has spurred a bit of optimism.

Calvin Petersen, a former 2013 fifth round pick, has looked sharp between the pipes and boasts a 2.69 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage through seven games (six starts).

His success at the NHL level has been a pleasant surprise given his subpar stats with the Ontario Reign (AHL) this season. Through 10 games in the minors, he had a 2-3-1 record with a 4.29 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage.

Usual starter Jonathan Quick has been on the ice at practice recently; however, the exact date of his return remains unclear.