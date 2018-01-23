Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Mike Babcock elected to shake up the lines of slumping team during Tuesday's practice. Winger Leo Komarov was dropped to the fourth line, with Dominic Moore playing centre and Kasperi Kapanen on the wing. Kapanen was recalled earlier Tuesday as Frederik Gauthier, who had owned the fourth-line centre role of late was demoted back to the AHL. Matt Martin, a regular on the fourth line spent practice as an extra with Josh Leivo.

Winger Mitch Marner, who had recently been dropped to the fourth line, skated with Patrick Marleau and Nazem Kadri during Tuesday's practice.

Babock said Komarov and Nazem Kadri would only be separated in road games. "I’m looking to have more balance and more attack, especially on the road when I don’t have last change," Babcock said Tuesday.

"We weren’t dangerous enough in the offensive zone [vs. Avs]," Babock said of the decision to change his lines. "We had the puck all the time, but we weren’t dangerous enough. So, we just looked at what we can do. We’ve been talking about it for a long time, it’s not like a spur of the moment thing"

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Marner

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Komarov-Moore-Kapanen

Leivo, Martin

Gardiner-Hainsey

Dermott-Carrick

Borgman-Polak

Valiev

In other team news, defenceman Nikita Zaitsev skated Tuesday for the first time since being place on injured reserve Dec. 17.

Zaitsev was dealing with a broken foot and is believed to have had his walking boot removed Monday.

Nikita Zaitsev wrapping up an extended on-ice session ahead of #Leafs practice this afternoon. First time that I’ve seen him skate at least since injury. pic.twitter.com/kYNMzJfchq — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 23, 2018

The 26-year-old has four goals and 10 points in 34 games this season.

Boston Bruins

Rookie Charlie McAvoy has been released from Massachusetts General Hospital after undergoing treatment for an abnormal heart rhythm.

“Doing very well," Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said of McAvoy on Tuesday. "He’s been released from the hospital. Doing terrific.”

The 20-year-old is expected to return in roughly two weeks.

A 2016 first-round draft pick, McAvoy made his NHL debut during last year's playoffs. This season, he has five goals and 20 assists in 45 games.

Ottawa Senators

The team is expected to be without leading scorer Mark Stone once again on Tuesday when they face the St. Louis Blues.

Stone injured his leg against the Maple Leafs on Saturday and missed Monday's loss to the Minnesota Wild.

“It’s not long-term and the minute he can play, he will,” head coach Guy Boucher said Monday. “He’s not one of those guys that bails out, he really couldn’t do it. He tried but … we’ll revisit that (Tuesday), but the chances are pretty low that he’s playing (Tuesday).

“We just need a bit of time for it to settle down.” - Ottawa Sun.

Montreal Canadiens

Practice lines Tuesday:

Pacioretty - Byron - Hudon

Lehkonen - Plekanec - Gallagher

Galchenyuk - Drouin - Deslauriers

de la Rose/Carr - Froese - L. Shaw

Hemsky (No contact)

Alzner - Petry

Benn - Jerabek

Mete/Morrow - Schlemko

Price

Niemi

Vancouver Canucks

Canucks general manager Jim Benning announced Tuesday that they have sent down forward Michael Chaput to the AHL's Utica Comets. The 25-year-old is pointless in nine games so far this season for the big club.

In 23 games for the Comets, he has nine goals and seven assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Goaltender Casey DeSmith will start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

Boston Bruins

Tuukka Rask is expected to start against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Buffalo Sabres

The team recalled defenceman Matt Tennyson from the Rochester Americans

TSN Game Notes

Avalanche

LONGEST WINNING STREAKS

FRANCHISE HISTORY

12 Jan. 10—Feb. 7, 1999

10 Dec. 29, 2017 - present

9 Oct. 10-28, 2000

8 Dec. 31, 2005—Jan. 17, 2006

8 March 23—April 9, 2000

8 Oct. 18—Nov. 5, 1995

LONGEST WIN STREAKS, 2017-18

10 Colorado Dec. 29 - present

8 Vegas Dec. 14—Jan. 2

8 Los Angeles Nov. 25—Dec. 9

7 Calgary Dec. 31—Jan. 14

7 Tampa Bay Dec. 2-16

WIN STREAK NUMBERS

Total Time: 608:15

Time Spent In Lead: 397:48

Time Spent Trailing: 1:34

Time Spent Tied: 208:53

Habs Last 10GP AT home

Rec 3-4-3

GF/G 2.4

GA/G 3.3

PP 5/27

PK 25/29

Price Last 4 Starts

Rec 0-2-2

GAA 3.43

SV% .880

Hurricanes (50P) at Penguins (53P) - 7PM

CAR 2-0-0 vs PIT in 17-18, 1GA. 1-0-0 in PIT, shutout win

PIT (25-21-3):

won 3 straight at home, 15GF, PP 4/11

Crosby (3G,12A) 7 game PT streak

CAR (21-18-8):

2-5-0 last 7GP, 27GA, PK 11/17

Aho (9G, 5A) last 11GP

Devils (56P) at Bruins (62P) - 7PM

BOS 1-0-0 vs NJ in 17-18, SOW in NJ. BOS 5 straight wins at home vs NJ

BOS (27-10-8):

12-0-4 last 16GP, 29GA, PK 35/43

Marchand (2G, 5A) last 3GP

NJ (24-14-8):

lost 2 straight, 1GF, PP 1/10

Bratt (2G, 2A) last 5GP

Flyers (54P) at Wings (45P) - 730PM

PHI 1-0-0 vs DET in 17-18, winning at home. PHI 3-0-1 last 4GP vs DET

DET (19-20-7):

2-4-0 last 6GP, 13GF, PP 2/21

Larkin (2G, 2A) last 4GP

PHI (23-16-8):

won 3 straight, 4GA, PK 8/10

Giroux (1A) last 4GP

Avalanche (57P) at Canadiens (44P) - 730PM

Teams split 2GP in 16-17, MTL 10-1 win at home. MTL 3-1-0 last 4GP at home vs COL

MTL (19-22-6):

1-2-2 last 5GP, 12GF, PP 3/15

Pacioretty (7G, 2A) last 8GP

COL (27-16-3):

won 10 straight, 16GA, PK 30/33

Comeau (2G, 3A) last 5GP

Senators (39P) at Blues (59P) - 8PM

STL 1-0-0 in 17-18 vs OTT, winning in OTT. OTT 4 straight wins in STL, 3 past regulation

STL (28-18-3):

lost 2 straight at home, 12GA, PK 4/5

Schenn (2G, 3A) last 5GP

OTT (15-21-9):

lost 3 straight, 5GF, PP 1/6

Karlsson (1G) last 5GP, -7, 10 shots on net, 1 in last 2GP

Lightning (67P) at Predators (62P) - 8PM

NSH 2-0-0 vs TB in 16-17, 1GA in each game. NSH 6-0-1 last 7GP vs TB

NSH (28-11-6):

won 5 straight, 9GA, PK 10/12

Forsberg (2A) last 6GP

TB (32-12-3):

2-2-1 last 5GP on road, 13GF, PP 2/13

Stamkos (0G, 5A) last 9GP

Panthers (44P) at Stars (58P) - 830PM

FLA 1-0-0 vs DAL in 17-18, SOW at home. FLA 2 straight wins in DAL

DAL (27-17-4):

3-0-1 last 4GP (all on road), 6GA, PK 11/12

Benn (3G, 6A) 7 game PT streak

FLA (19-20-6):

2-4-1 last 7GP, 26GA, PK 12/16

Huberdeau (3G, 7A) 7 game PT streak

Sabres (33P) at Oilers (45P) - 9PM

BUF 1-0-0 vs EDM in 17-18, winning at home.EDM won 2 of past 3 at home vs BUF (lost last)

EDM (21-23-3):

won 3 straight, 12GF, PP 0/7

McDavid (1G, 5A) 4 game PT streak

BUF (12-26-9):

won last night, have won 2 straight once this season Oct 21/24

Eichel (4G, 6A) 6 game PT streak

Kings (55P) at Canucks (42P) - 10PM

Teams split 2GP in 17-18, LAK 1-0-0 in VAN.

VAN (18-23-6):

coming off a 2-4-1 road trip, 15GF, PP 5/18

Boeser (1A) last 5GP

LAK (25-17-5):

1-6-0 last 7GP, 15GF, PP 4/15 (won last)

Kopitar (1G, 7A) last 8GP

Rangers (53P) at Ducks (53P) - 10PM

NYR 1-0-0 vs ANA in 17-18, winning at home. NYR won 2 of past 3 in ANA (lost last)

ANA (22-17-9):

4-1-0 last 5GP at home, 16GF, PP 2/14 (lost last)

Rakell (2G, 1A) last 3GP

NYR (24-19-5):

lost 4 straight on road, outscored 14-6, PP 2/8

Zuccarello (2A) last 2GP

Jackets (55P) at Knights (66P) - 10PM

First meeting between teams

VGS (31-11-4):

2-1-2 last 5GP, 10GA, PK 11/13

Marchessault (1G, 2A) last 3GP

CLS (26-18-3):

2-5-2 last 9GP on road, 28GA, PK 13/21

Panarin (2G, 2A) last 5GP

Jets (63P) at Sharks (58P) -1030PM

Split 2GP this season, SJ 1-0-0 at home. SJ 2 straight wins at home vs WPG, 9GF

SJ (26-14-6):

won 5 straight at home, 17GF, PP 7/17

Burns (5A) last 4GP

WPG (28-13-7):

won 2 straight, 1GA, PK 6/6

Wheeler (5G, 8A) last 11GP