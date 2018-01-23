2h ago
Ice Chips: Babcock shakes up Leafs lines
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Avalanche 4, Maple Leafs 2
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Head coach Mike Babcock elected to shake up the lines of slumping team during Tuesday's practice. Winger Leo Komarov was dropped to the fourth line, with Dominic Moore playing centre and Kasperi Kapanen on the wing. Kapanen was recalled earlier Tuesday as Frederik Gauthier, who had owned the fourth-line centre role of late was demoted back to the AHL. Matt Martin, a regular on the fourth line spent practice as an extra with Josh Leivo.
Winger Mitch Marner, who had recently been dropped to the fourth line, skated with Patrick Marleau and Nazem Kadri during Tuesday's practice.
Babock said Komarov and Nazem Kadri would only be separated in road games. "I’m looking to have more balance and more attack, especially on the road when I don’t have last change," Babcock said Tuesday.
"We weren’t dangerous enough in the offensive zone [vs. Avs]," Babock said of the decision to change his lines. "We had the puck all the time, but we weren’t dangerous enough. So, we just looked at what we can do. We’ve been talking about it for a long time, it’s not like a spur of the moment thing"
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Marner
van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown
Komarov-Moore-Kapanen
Leivo, Martin
Gardiner-Hainsey
Dermott-Carrick
Borgman-Polak
Valiev
In other team news, defenceman Nikita Zaitsev skated Tuesday for the first time since being place on injured reserve Dec. 17.
Zaitsev was dealing with a broken foot and is believed to have had his walking boot removed Monday.
The 26-year-old has four goals and 10 points in 34 games this season.
Boston Bruins
Rookie Charlie McAvoy has been released from Massachusetts General Hospital after undergoing treatment for an abnormal heart rhythm.
“Doing very well," Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said of McAvoy on Tuesday. "He’s been released from the hospital. Doing terrific.”
The 20-year-old is expected to return in roughly two weeks.
A 2016 first-round draft pick, McAvoy made his NHL debut during last year's playoffs. This season, he has five goals and 20 assists in 45 games.
Ottawa Senators
The team is expected to be without leading scorer Mark Stone once again on Tuesday when they face the St. Louis Blues.
Stone injured his leg against the Maple Leafs on Saturday and missed Monday's loss to the Minnesota Wild.
“It’s not long-term and the minute he can play, he will,” head coach Guy Boucher said Monday. “He’s not one of those guys that bails out, he really couldn’t do it. He tried but … we’ll revisit that (Tuesday), but the chances are pretty low that he’s playing (Tuesday).
“We just need a bit of time for it to settle down.” - Ottawa Sun.
Montreal Canadiens
Practice lines Tuesday:
Pacioretty - Byron - Hudon
Lehkonen - Plekanec - Gallagher
Galchenyuk - Drouin - Deslauriers
de la Rose/Carr - Froese - L. Shaw
Hemsky (No contact)
Alzner - Petry
Benn - Jerabek
Mete/Morrow - Schlemko
Price
Niemi
Vancouver Canucks
Canucks general manager Jim Benning announced Tuesday that they have sent down forward Michael Chaput to the AHL's Utica Comets. The 25-year-old is pointless in nine games so far this season for the big club.
In 23 games for the Comets, he has nine goals and seven assists.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Goaltender Casey DeSmith will start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
Boston Bruins
Tuukka Rask is expected to start against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
Buffalo Sabres
The team recalled defenceman Matt Tennyson from the Rochester Americans
TSN Game Notes
Avalanche
LONGEST WINNING STREAKS
FRANCHISE HISTORY
12 Jan. 10—Feb. 7, 1999
10 Dec. 29, 2017 - present
9 Oct. 10-28, 2000
8 Dec. 31, 2005—Jan. 17, 2006
8 March 23—April 9, 2000
8 Oct. 18—Nov. 5, 1995
LONGEST WIN STREAKS, 2017-18
10 Colorado Dec. 29 - present
8 Vegas Dec. 14—Jan. 2
8 Los Angeles Nov. 25—Dec. 9
7 Calgary Dec. 31—Jan. 14
7 Tampa Bay Dec. 2-16
WIN STREAK NUMBERS
Total Time: 608:15
Time Spent In Lead: 397:48
Time Spent Trailing: 1:34
Time Spent Tied: 208:53
Habs Last 10GP AT home
Rec 3-4-3
GF/G 2.4
GA/G 3.3
PP 5/27
PK 25/29
Price Last 4 Starts
Rec 0-2-2
GAA 3.43
SV% .880
Hurricanes (50P) at Penguins (53P) - 7PM
CAR 2-0-0 vs PIT in 17-18, 1GA. 1-0-0 in PIT, shutout win
PIT (25-21-3):
won 3 straight at home, 15GF, PP 4/11
Crosby (3G,12A) 7 game PT streak
CAR (21-18-8):
2-5-0 last 7GP, 27GA, PK 11/17
Aho (9G, 5A) last 11GP
Devils (56P) at Bruins (62P) - 7PM
BOS 1-0-0 vs NJ in 17-18, SOW in NJ. BOS 5 straight wins at home vs NJ
BOS (27-10-8):
12-0-4 last 16GP, 29GA, PK 35/43
Marchand (2G, 5A) last 3GP
NJ (24-14-8):
lost 2 straight, 1GF, PP 1/10
Bratt (2G, 2A) last 5GP
Flyers (54P) at Wings (45P) - 730PM
PHI 1-0-0 vs DET in 17-18, winning at home. PHI 3-0-1 last 4GP vs DET
DET (19-20-7):
2-4-0 last 6GP, 13GF, PP 2/21
Larkin (2G, 2A) last 4GP
PHI (23-16-8):
won 3 straight, 4GA, PK 8/10
Giroux (1A) last 4GP
Avalanche (57P) at Canadiens (44P) - 730PM
Teams split 2GP in 16-17, MTL 10-1 win at home. MTL 3-1-0 last 4GP at home vs COL
MTL (19-22-6):
1-2-2 last 5GP, 12GF, PP 3/15
Pacioretty (7G, 2A) last 8GP
COL (27-16-3):
won 10 straight, 16GA, PK 30/33
Comeau (2G, 3A) last 5GP
Senators (39P) at Blues (59P) - 8PM
STL 1-0-0 in 17-18 vs OTT, winning in OTT. OTT 4 straight wins in STL, 3 past regulation
STL (28-18-3):
lost 2 straight at home, 12GA, PK 4/5
Schenn (2G, 3A) last 5GP
OTT (15-21-9):
lost 3 straight, 5GF, PP 1/6
Karlsson (1G) last 5GP, -7, 10 shots on net, 1 in last 2GP
Lightning (67P) at Predators (62P) - 8PM
NSH 2-0-0 vs TB in 16-17, 1GA in each game. NSH 6-0-1 last 7GP vs TB
NSH (28-11-6):
won 5 straight, 9GA, PK 10/12
Forsberg (2A) last 6GP
TB (32-12-3):
2-2-1 last 5GP on road, 13GF, PP 2/13
Stamkos (0G, 5A) last 9GP
Panthers (44P) at Stars (58P) - 830PM
FLA 1-0-0 vs DAL in 17-18, SOW at home. FLA 2 straight wins in DAL
DAL (27-17-4):
3-0-1 last 4GP (all on road), 6GA, PK 11/12
Benn (3G, 6A) 7 game PT streak
FLA (19-20-6):
2-4-1 last 7GP, 26GA, PK 12/16
Huberdeau (3G, 7A) 7 game PT streak
Sabres (33P) at Oilers (45P) - 9PM
BUF 1-0-0 vs EDM in 17-18, winning at home.EDM won 2 of past 3 at home vs BUF (lost last)
EDM (21-23-3):
won 3 straight, 12GF, PP 0/7
McDavid (1G, 5A) 4 game PT streak
BUF (12-26-9):
won last night, have won 2 straight once this season Oct 21/24
Eichel (4G, 6A) 6 game PT streak
Kings (55P) at Canucks (42P) - 10PM
Teams split 2GP in 17-18, LAK 1-0-0 in VAN.
VAN (18-23-6):
coming off a 2-4-1 road trip, 15GF, PP 5/18
Boeser (1A) last 5GP
LAK (25-17-5):
1-6-0 last 7GP, 15GF, PP 4/15 (won last)
Kopitar (1G, 7A) last 8GP
Rangers (53P) at Ducks (53P) - 10PM
NYR 1-0-0 vs ANA in 17-18, winning at home. NYR won 2 of past 3 in ANA (lost last)
ANA (22-17-9):
4-1-0 last 5GP at home, 16GF, PP 2/14 (lost last)
Rakell (2G, 1A) last 3GP
NYR (24-19-5):
lost 4 straight on road, outscored 14-6, PP 2/8
Zuccarello (2A) last 2GP
Jackets (55P) at Knights (66P) - 10PM
First meeting between teams
VGS (31-11-4):
2-1-2 last 5GP, 10GA, PK 11/13
Marchessault (1G, 2A) last 3GP
CLS (26-18-3):
2-5-2 last 9GP on road, 28GA, PK 13/21
Panarin (2G, 2A) last 5GP
Jets (63P) at Sharks (58P) -1030PM
Split 2GP this season, SJ 1-0-0 at home. SJ 2 straight wins at home vs WPG, 9GF
SJ (26-14-6):
won 5 straight at home, 17GF, PP 7/17
Burns (5A) last 4GP
WPG (28-13-7):
won 2 straight, 1GA, PK 6/6
Wheeler (5G, 8A) last 11GP