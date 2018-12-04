Ice Chips: Barrie back for Avs vs. Pens

Colorado Avalanche

Defenseman Tyson Barrie will be back in the Avalanche lineup tonight in Pittsburgh against the Penguins.

Barrie has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury.

The 27-year old has 3 goals and 17 assists in 23 games played this season.

Detroit Red Wings

Forward Anthony Mantha will miss the next 4-6 weeks with a hand injury, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Manta out 4-6 weeks with hand injury. #RedWings Blashill said. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) December 4, 2018

Mantha suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Avalanche during a fight with Colorodo's Patrik Nemeth.

Mantha is Detroit's sixth leading scorer with 9 goals and 5 assists in 27 games.

Florida Panthers

Goaltender Roberto Luongo will be a game-time decision to start in tonight's game against the Boston Bruins, per Jameson Olive of FloridaPanthers.com.

Luongo a game-time decision tonight. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) December 4, 2018

Luongo hasn't played since suffering a lower-body injury on November 23 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 39-year old has a 4-3 record with a .903 save percentage and a 3.07 goals against average in nine starts this season.

Montreal Canadiens

These are Montreal's projected lines for tonight's game against the Ottawa Senators, per TSN's John Lu from the Habs' morning skate:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Domi - Shaw

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Agostino - Chaput - Deslauriers

Kulak - Weber

Schlemko - Petry

Reilly - Benn

Ouellet - Juulsen*

Price

Niemi

Game Notes

Flames (34P) at Jackets (32P) - 7PM (Dec 4)

CLS 2-0-0 vs CGY in 17-18, 1GA. CLS won 3 straight vs CGY, 2GA

CLS: (15-9-2)

Won 3 straight at home, 15GF, PP 1/5

Atkinson (10G, 6A) 10 game PT streak

CGY: (16-9-2)

3-0-1 last 4GP, 16GF, PP 5/19

Gaudreau (4G, 8A) last 8GP

Avalanche (37P) at Penguins (25P) - 7PM (Dec 4)

COL 1-0-0 vs PIT in 18-19, 6-3 win at home. COL 3 straight wins vs PIT

PIT: (10-10-5)

Lost 2 straight, 10GA, PK 4/4

Malkin 0P last 3GP, -7, 6 shots on net

COL: (16-6-5)

9-0-2 last 11GP, 44GF, PP 14/30

Rantanen (4G, 12A) 8 game PT streak

Jets (34P) at Islanders (29P) - 7PM (Dec 4)

Teams split 2GP in 17-18, NYI winning at home. NYI won 2 of past 3 at home vs WPG

NYI: (13-9-3)

1-1-1 last 3GP, 5GF, PP 0/8

Bailey (1G, 2A) last 7GP

WPG: (16-8-2)

Won 3 straight, 13GF, PP 2/8

Wheeler (1G, 8A) 5 game PT streak

Bruins (32P) at Panthers (25P) - 7PM (Dec 4)

FLA 3-1-0 vs BOS in 17-18, 2-0-0 at home.

FLA: (10-10-5)

2-3-2 last 7GP, 21GF, PP 8/23

Huberdeau (2G, 9A) 5 game PT streak

BOS: (14-8-4)

1-2-0 last 3GP, 5GF, PP 3/9

Pastrnak (2G, 2A) last 3GP

Senators (27P) at Canadiens (29P) - 730PM (Dec 4)

OTT 1-0-0 vs MTL in 18-19, OTW at home. MTL 4 straight home wins vs OTT, 1GA in each game

MTL: (12-10-5)

1-4-2 last 7GP, 17GF, PP 4/20

Domi (1A) last 5GP

OTT: (12-12-3)

Won 3 straight, 5GA, PK 2/3

Chabot (2G, 7A) last 9GP

Lightning (41P) at Wings (27P) - 730PM (Dec 4)

TB 1-0-0 vs DET in 18-19, TB winning at home. TB 4 straight wins in DET

DET: (12-12-3)

1-2-1 last 4GP, 14GA, PK 6/12

Larkin (2G, 1A) last 5GP

TB: (20-7-1)

Won 3 straight, 5GF in each game, PP 5/11

Kucherov (5G, 19A) 10 game PT streak

Leafs (38P) at Sabres (37P) - 730PM (Dec 4)

Teams split 4GP in 17-18, including 2GP in BUF.

BUF: (17-8-3)

0-2-1 last 3GP, all on road, 7GF, PP 1/10

Skinner (1G) last 3GP

TOR: (19-8-0)

Won 4 straight, 20GF, PP 5/6

Marner (10A) has at least 2A in each of his past 4GP

Capitals (33P) at Knights (29P) - 10PM (Dec 4)

WSH 1-0-0 vs VGS in 18-19, winning at home. VGS 1-0-0 vs WSH at home in 17-18 reg season, shutout win

VGS: (14-13-1)

5-1-0 last 6GP at home, outscoring opponent 21-7, PK 16/17

Karlsson (4G) has scored in 4 straight GP

WSH: (15-8-3)

Won 4 straight on road, 17GF, PP 3/9

Ovechkin (7G, 5A) 8 game PT streak

Wild (30P) at Canucks (25P) - 10PM (Dec 4)

Teams have split 2GP in 18-19, VAN 1-0-0 at home. MIN has won 2 of past 3 in VAN

VAN: (11-15-3)

1-9-2 last 12GP, 25GF, PP 6/42

Horvat (1G, 2A) last 2GP

MIN: (14-10-2)

Lost 3 straight, 13GA, PK 2/4

Granlund (1G, 6A) last 5GP

Coyotes (26P) at Kings (21P) - 1030PM (Dec 4)

LAK 2-0-2 vs ARZ in 17-18, 2-0-0 at home.

LAK: (10-16-1)

2 straight home wins, 2GA, PK 5/6

Carter (1G, 3A) last 6GP

ARZ: (12-11-2)

Won 3 straight, 4GA, PK 5/6

Keller (3G, 2A) last 4GP