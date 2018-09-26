2h ago
Ice Chips: Beleskey out with shoulder separation
TSN.ca Staff
New York Rangers
Forward Matt Beleskey is dealing with a shoulder separation and will be sidelined for several weeks.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Zach Hyman skated with a trainer on Wednesday as he works his way back from a hip pointer injury suffered in a preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres last Friday. Head coach Mike Babcock said the 26-year-old was improving, but they won't rush him back to the lineup. Hyman had 15 goals and 25 assists over 82 games with the Leafs in 2017-18, his third season with the club. - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Leafs lines at morning skate (vs. Montreal tonight) - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
Moore-Tavares-Marner
Marleau-Matthews-Ennis
Leivo-Kadri-Brown
Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen
Gauthier
Defencemen
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Rosen-Ozhiganov
Dermott-Holl
Goalies
Andersen
Pickard
Montreal Canadiens
Habs morning skate lines (vs. Leafs) - John Lu, TSN
This marks the third straight game Kotkaniemi has been slotted at first line centre, and will represent the sternest test for the rookie to date. Price will likely get the full 60.
Forwards
Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Agostino - Plekanec - Byron
Chaput - De La Rose - Scherbak
Defencemen
Reilly - Petry
Benn - Schlemko
Mete - Juulsen
Goalies
Price
Lindgren
Power play units:
PP1:
Gallagher
Drouin - Lehkonen - Tatar
Petry
PP2:
Agostino - Kotkaniemi* - Scherbak
Mete - Schlemko
*In cross formation Kotkaniemi alternated on both half walls, with Mete or Schlemko taking the opposite boards. Scherbak high slot, Agostino down low.
Matthew Peca is day-to-day with a minor groin injury according to head coach Claude Julien.
Ottawa Senators
Sens forward lines this morning at practice according to TSN's Brent Wallace.
Dzingel - Duchene - Boedker
Tkachuk - White- Stone
Formenton - Tierney - Ryan
McCormick - Pyatt/Chlapik - Paajarvi
Winnipeg Jets
Based on the morning skate, here is the projected lineup for the Jets against the Minnesota Wild according to TSN's Brian Munz.
Forwards
Vesalainen-Roslovic-Ehlers
Copp-Lowry-Tanev
Dano-Suess-Lipon
Lemieux-Reichel-Appleton
Defencemen:
Morrow-Byfuglien
Niku-Chiarot
Kulikov-Nogier
Goalies
Brossoit starts
Comrie
Waivers
The following players cleared waivers Wednesday:
NICHOLAS LAPPIN N.J
ZACK SMITH OTT
JORDAN SZWARZ BOS
MARK MCNEILL BOS
CODY GOLOUBEF BOS
COLBY CAVE BOS
ANTON BLIDH BOS
RYAN HAGGERTY PIT
BRETT LERNOUT MTL
RINAT VALIEV MTL
BYRON FROESE MTL
MICHAEL MCCARRON MTL
HUNTER SHINKARUK MTL
ROBBIE RUSSO ARI
HUDSON FASCHING ARI
HARRI SATERI DET
CHRIS TERRY DET
JAKE CHELIOS DET