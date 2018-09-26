Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New York Rangers

Forward Matt Beleskey is dealing with a shoulder separation and will be sidelined for several weeks.

#NYR injury update: Matt Beleskey will be sidelined for two-to-four weeks with a shoulder separation. — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) September 26, 2018

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Zach Hyman skated with a trainer on Wednesday as he works his way back from a hip pointer injury suffered in a preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres last Friday. Head coach Mike Babcock said the 26-year-old was improving, but they won't rush him back to the lineup. Hyman had 15 goals and 25 assists over 82 games with the Leafs in 2017-18, his third season with the club. - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Zach Hyman out skating with a trainer this morning. He’s working his way back from that hip pointer injury suffered last Friday. Mike Babcock said this week Hyman was improving but #Leafs won’t rush him back. pic.twitter.com/3rznysleyE — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) September 26, 2018

Leafs lines at morning skate (vs. Montreal tonight) - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Moore-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Ennis

Leivo-Kadri-Brown

Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen

Gauthier

Defencemen

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rosen-Ozhiganov

Dermott-Holl

Goalies

Andersen

Pickard

Montreal Canadiens

Habs morning skate lines (vs. Leafs) - John Lu, TSN

This marks the third straight game Kotkaniemi has been slotted at first line centre, and will represent the sternest test for the rookie to date. Price will likely get the full 60.

Forwards

Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Agostino - Plekanec - Byron

Chaput - De La Rose - Scherbak

Defencemen

Reilly - Petry

Benn - Schlemko

Mete - Juulsen

Goalies

Price

Lindgren

Power play units:

PP1:

Gallagher

Drouin - Lehkonen - Tatar

Petry

PP2:

Agostino - Kotkaniemi* - Scherbak

Mete - Schlemko

*In cross formation Kotkaniemi alternated on both half walls, with Mete or Schlemko taking the opposite boards. Scherbak high slot, Agostino down low.

Matthew Peca is day-to-day with a minor groin injury according to head coach Claude Julien.

#Habs Peca is nursing a minor groin injury, but Julien says it’s not serious and he is day-to-day. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) September 26, 2018

Ottawa Senators

Sens forward lines this morning at practice according to TSN's Brent Wallace.

Dzingel - Duchene - Boedker

Tkachuk - White- Stone

Formenton - Tierney - Ryan

McCormick - Pyatt/Chlapik - Paajarvi

Winnipeg Jets

Based on the morning skate, here is the projected lineup for the Jets against the Minnesota Wild according to TSN's Brian Munz.

Forwards

Vesalainen-Roslovic-Ehlers

Copp-Lowry-Tanev

Dano-Suess-Lipon

Lemieux-Reichel-Appleton

Defencemen:

Morrow-Byfuglien

Niku-Chiarot

Kulikov-Nogier

Goalies

Brossoit starts

Comrie

Waivers

The following players cleared waivers Wednesday:

NICHOLAS LAPPIN N.J

ZACK SMITH OTT

JORDAN SZWARZ BOS

MARK MCNEILL BOS

CODY GOLOUBEF BOS

COLBY CAVE BOS

ANTON BLIDH BOS

RYAN HAGGERTY PIT

BRETT LERNOUT MTL

RINAT VALIEV MTL

BYRON FROESE MTL

MICHAEL MCCARRON MTL

HUNTER SHINKARUK MTL

ROBBIE RUSSO ARI

HUDSON FASCHING ARI

HARRI SATERI DET

CHRIS TERRY DET

JAKE CHELIOS DET