Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Forward Patrice Bergeron (back spasms) skated on his own Friday morning before Bruins' practice according to Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald.

It wasn't his first time back on the ice, but it was the first time he "intensified" his workout.

It feels great to be back on the ice,” Bergeron said. “Just slowly ramping it up. It’s always good to be on the ice for sure.”

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy hopes Bergeron can see action in the preseason before opening night, but the goal is to have him ready for Game 1 on Oct. 3.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Lines at Leafs morning skate courtesy of TSN's Mark Masters:

Marleau-Matthews-Ennis

Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen

Grundstrom-Cracknell-T.Moore

Clark-Brooks-Bracco

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rosen-Ozhiganov

Borgman-Holl

Dermott-LoVerde

Andersen, Pickard

Power play lines:

Gardiner

Matthews-Johnsson-Bracco

Marleau

Rosen

Ennis-T.Moore-Brooks

Grundstrom

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Artemi Panarin (neck) has been medically cleared for all activity according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. He could make his preseason debut on Sunday against the St. Louis Blues, though nothing is settled.

He was reportedly participating in skating drills earlier in the week.