Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Brent Seabrook will be a healthy scratch against the Ottawa Senators tonight.

Seabrook has just one goal and 11 points in 41 games this year while averaging 20:08 of ice time per game - his lowest mark since debuting with the team during the 2005-06 season. He is also on pace for the lowest point total of his career in an 82-game season.

He took the demotion in stride, telling Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun Times "I've got to be better."

Brent Seabrook: "It’s tough. I've just got to stay focused, and when I get a chance to be back in the lineup, I’ve go tot be ready to go." — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 9, 2018

The 32-year-old has a $6,875,000 cap hit until 2023-24.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators forward Matt Duchene will be a game-time decision.

Duchene missed the morning skate on Tuesday, dealing with the flu.

If Duchene does not play, Mark Borowiecki will step into the lineup in his place.

Derick Brassard was back along with Cody Ceci at practice and will play tonight.

Defenceman Johnny Oduya left practice this morning and will not play against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Craig Anderson will start in goal.

The Sens AHL affiliate Belleville Senators have signed forward Chris Kelly to a professional try-out.

Chris Kelly is back in Belleville, signed to a PTO. Kelly helped Canada win its 3rd straight gold at the Spengler Cup. — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 9, 2018

Kelly recently suited up for Team Canada at the Spengler Cup.

The 37-year-old spent eight seasons with the Ottawa Senators in his career and most recently played for the team in 2016-17, playing all 82 games with the team and two playoff games.

Sens lines:

Dzingel Brassard Stone

Hoffman (Duchene) Ryan

Smith Pageau Pyatt

Burrows White Dumont



Chabot Karlsson

Phaneuf Ceci

Harpur Claesson

Boroweicki Oduya — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 9, 2018

Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green told reporters today that defenceman Chris Tanev will not play tonight against the Captials.

Tanev was hit by a puck in Saturday's loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs and lose a few teeth.

The defenceman was seen a practice today wearing a cage on his helmet.

Forward Brandon Sutter could rejoin the team this week.

Sutter has been out since November 24 after suffering a groin injury.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom will start tonight.

Winnipeg Jets

Steve Mason will get the start in goal tonight for the Jets against the Buffalo Sabres.

Jets lines:

Connor-Wheeler-Laine

Perreault-Little-Ehlers

Matthias-Copp-Armia

Dano-Hendricks-Roslovic

Morrissey-Trouba

Kulikov-Myers

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Mason

Hellebuyck

Calgary Flames

The Flames are expected to roll with the same lineup they used Saturday against the Ducks when they take on the Minnesota Wild.

Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Micheal Ferland

Matthew Tkachuk - Mikael Backlund - Troy Brouwer

Sam Bennett - Mark Jankowski - Garnet Hathaway

Curtis Lazar - Matt Stajan - Andrew Mangiapane

DEFENCE

Mark Giordano - Dougie Hamilton

TJ Brodie - Travis Hamonic

Brett Kulak - Michael Stone

GOALTENDER

Mike Smith

Washington Capitals

Philipp Grubauer will start for the Washington Capitals on Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Grubauer hasn't played since December 27 in a 1-0 shootout loss to the New York Rangers.

The goaltender has a 2-5-3 record with a 2.70 goals against average and .909 save percentage this season.

Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild captain Mikko Koivu skated on Tuesday after battling the flu.

Koivu didn't skate on Monday but should be ready to play against the Calgary Flames. - Jessi Pierce

Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Dan Girardi skated on Tuesday in a regular jersey and will be a game-time decision tonight. -Joe Smith

Girardi blocked a shot with the back of his head on Sunday night.

Andrei Vasilevskiy will start Tuesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Vasilevskiy looks to bounce back from his worst start of the season on Saturday when he gave up six goals on 33 shots in a loss against the Ottawa Senators.