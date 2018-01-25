Button: Flames offence going cold at the wrong time

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets activated forward Cam Atkinson off of injured reserve on Thursday.

The 28-year-old has six goals and 13 points in 32 games with the Blue Jackets this season.

Atkinson has been out since Dec. 23 due to a fractured foot.

He scored 35 goals and posted 62 points in a career-best season a year ago.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have recalled veteran defenceman Jason Garrison in the wake of an injury to Brayden McNabb. Garrison, who was waived and sent to the AHL earlier this season, posted one assist in four games with the NHL club. He last played with the team on Oct. 13.

In 33 games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves, the 33-year-old has four goals and 18 points. - Vegas Review Journal.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray says he's ready to return to the team following the death of his father last week.

"I'm ready to get back in there. At this point, it's not up to me anymore," Murray said Wednesday.

The Pens sent goaltender Tristan Jarry to the AHL Wednesday, clearing the way for Murray to return. Backup Casey DeSmith has carried the load for Pittsburgh in Murray's absence, going 2-1 and surrendering four goals in three games.

DeSmith was the first goaltender off the ice on Thursday, meaning he will likely get the start over Murray.

They will take on the Minnesota Wild in their last game before the All-Star break. - Pittsburgh Post Gazette

Ottawa Senators

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper-body) was the first on the ice for the Senators at their morning skate Thursday.

Pageau has missed the last four contests but could also suit up Thursday against the Boston Bruins if all goes well at the morning skate.

In 42 games so far this season, the 25-year-old has six goals and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Mark Stone, Johnny Oduya and Nate Thompson did not skate. - Brent Wallace

The Senators are also set to honour forward Chris Neil, who retired late last year after 1,026 games with the Sens.

Here were their lines at the morning stake:

Hoffman-Duchene-Ryan

Smith-Brassard-White

Pyatt-Pageau-Dzingel

Burrows-Dumont-DiDomenico

Claesson Karlsson

Phaneuf-Ceci

Borowiecki-Chabot

St. Louis Blues

Forward Jaden Schwartz told Mike Chambers of The Denver Post that he will be back in the lineup Thursday night after missing the last 20 games since taking a puck off the right ankle.

The 25-year-old alternate captain has 14 goals and 21 assists in 30 games so far this season.

Calgary Flames

Forward Ryan Lomberg has been recalled from the AHL's Stockton Heat, the Flames announced. He will join the team Thursday night in Edmonton. He has five goals and nine assists in 36 games so far this season for the Heat.

Florida Panthers

Head coach Bob Boughner said goalie James Reimer has a pulled groin and will miss at least two weeks. Reimer injured himself making a save Tuesday against the Dallas Stars. The team is already without veteran Roberto Luongo, battling a lower-body injury, and for now will rely on Harri Sateri and Sam Montembeault, two goalies that started the season with the team's AHL affiliate in Springfield.

James Reimer pulled his groin and is going to miss a few weeks, per Bob Boughner. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) January 25, 2018

Montembeault is in his first pro season and Boughner said he will likely be returned to Springfield for the NHL's All-Star break before returning to the Panthers.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Mikhail Sergachev was the first on the ice for the Lightning Thursday morning after being a healthy scratch versus the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. However, head coach Jon Cooper said that Thursday's game will see the same lineup minus a goaltending change, indicating Sergachev will again be a scratch.

"Never hurts to take a step back, sit and watch and learn. But he’s a really, really talented player. He’s got a long future in this league,” Cooper told reporters. - Bryan Burns

In 47 games so far this season, the 19-year-old blueliner has eight goals and 19 assists.

Nashville Predators

The Predators are cautiously optimistic about injured forward Filip Forsberg, who skated with the team again on Thursday wearing a non-contact jersey. Forsberg has been out for almost a month with an upper-body injury. - Adam Vingan

Before he was placed on the injured reserve list last month, Forsberg had played in 325 consecutive games including the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In 37 games so far this season, the 23-year-old has 15 goals and 19 assists.

New Jersey Devils

Taylor Hall (hand) will miss Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators. It marks the third game in a row that he's missed.

Marcus Johansson will also miss the contest with a concussion he incurred after a hit from Brad Marchand, who was handed a five-game suspension.

- Amanda Stein

Goaltender Cory Schneider is also out with a groin injury. The club has recalled goalie Mackenzie Blackwood from the AHL's Birmingham Devils.

Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho (concussion, lower-body) was on the ice this morning for the Hurricanes at their optional skate wearing a yellow jersey, meaning he's not ready for game action. - Mike Maniscalo

Aho has been out since Jan. 14 after taking a hit from Mark Giordano, who received a match penalty for the hit.

In 45 games, the 20-year-old has 16 goals and 21 assists.

New York Islanders

Both Casey Cizikas (hand) and Johnny Boychuk (lower-body) took part in Wednesday's practice. Head coach Doug Weight recently announced that he would not give any more injury updates, so their status for Thursday's game is questionable.

NHL Game Notes

Most Wins in Inaugural Season - NHL History

Games

1993-94 Mighty Ducks 33 84

1993-94 Panthers 33 84

2017-18 Golden Knights 32 47

Most Home Wins in Inaugural Season - NHL History

Home Games

1979-80 Whalers 22 40

1967-68 Kings 20 37

2017-18 Golden Knights 19 23

2000-01 Blue Jackets 19 41

Longest Point Streaks - Bruins Franchise History

Won Stanley Cup?

1940-41 23 Yes

1968-69 18 No

2017-18 17 ?

1982-83 17 No

1977-78 17 No

1929-30 17 No

Most Consecutive Seasons With 30 or More Goals - NHL History

Jaromír Jágr 15 (1991-92 thru 2006-07)

Mike Gartner 15 (1979-80 thru 1993-94)

Wayne Gretzky 13 (1979-80 thru 1991-92)

Phil Esposito 13 (1967-68 thru 1979-80)

Bobby Hull 13 (1959-60 thru 1971-72)

(Alex Ovechkin: needs 1 goal to record his 13th straight 30-goal season)

Most Goals Penguins History

Player G GP

Mario Lemieux 690 915

Jaromir Jagr 439 806

Sidney Crosby 399 832

Evgeni Malkin 349 752

Jean Pronovost 316 753

(Crosby 2G, last 9GP vs MIN)

Predators (63P) at Devils (56P) - 7PM

Teams split 2GP in 16-17, NSH winning in NJ.NSH 2 straight wins in NJ, 1GA in each game

NJ (24-15-8):

lost 3 straight, 3GF, PP 1/14

Butcher (2A) last 5GP

NSH (28-11-7):

5-0-1 last 6GP, 13GA, PK 12/14

Subban (2G, 4A) last 6GP

Wild (57P) at Penguins (55P) - 7PM

MIN 1-0-0 vs PIT in 17-18, winning at home. PIT won 3 of past 4 at home vs MIN (lost last)

PIT (26-21-3):

won 4 straight at home, 18GF, PP 4/12

Crosby (3G, 13A) 8 game PT streak

MIN (26-17-5):

4-0-1 last 5GP, 16GF, PP 4/13

Staal (4A) last 3GP

Lightning (69P) at Flyers (56P) - 7PM

PHI 1-0-0 vs TB in 17-18, winning in TB. Teams split 2GP in PHI in 16-17

PHI (24-16-8):

won 4 straight, 6GA, PK 10/12

Giroux (2A) last 5GP

TB (33-12-3):

won 2 straight, 3GA, PK 7/9

Stamkos (1G, 5A) last 7GP

Bruins (64P) at Senators (39P) - 730PM

BOS 2-0-0 vs OTT in 17-18, outscoring them 10-1. 1-0-0 in OTT (shutout)

OTT (15-22-9):

lost 4 straight, outscored 14-5, PP 1/10

Karlsson (1G) last 6GP

BOS (28-10-8):

won 4 straight, outscoring opponent 16-6, PP 3/11

Pastrnak (3G, 3A) 4 game PT streak

Blackhawks (51P) at Wings (46P) - 730PM

DET 1-0-0 vs CHI in 17-18, shutout win in CHI. DET won 3 of past 4 at home vs CHI

DET (19-20-8):

1-2-1 last 4GP, 8GF, PP 1/8

Larkin (2G, 2A) last 5GP

CHI (22-19-7):

0-3-1 last 4GP, all at home, outscored 16-5, PP 2/14

Kane (2G, 2A) last 3GP

Capitals (61P) at Panthers (44P) - 730PM

FLA 1-0-0 vs WSH in 17-18, winning in WSH. WSH 3-1-1 last 5GP in FLA

FLA (19-21-6):

lost 2 straight, both on road, 10GA, PK 5/7

Huberdeau (3G, 7A) last 8GP

WSH (28-15-5):

0-1-2 last 3GP, 6GF, PP 2/11

Ovechkin (2G, 3A) last 4GP

Hurricanes (50P) at Canadiens (46P) - 730PM

CAR 1-0-0 vs MTL in 17-18, winning at home. CAR won 2 straight at home vs MTL

MTL (20-22-6):

2-2-2 last 6GP, 16GF, PP 4/19

Pacioretty (7G, 2A) last 9GP

CAR (21-19-8):

lost 2 straight, 1GF in each game, PP 1/6

Aho (3G, 1A) last 4GP

Avalanche (57P) at Blues (61P) - 8PM

STL 1-0-0 vs COL in 17-18, winning in COL. STL 3 straight wins at home vs COL

STL (29-18-3):

3-1-0 last 4GP, 7GA, PK 9/10

Schenn (3G, 2A) last 3GP

COL (27-17-3):

5-2-1 last 8GP on road, 20GA, PK 27/28

MacKinnon (9G, 11A) last 11GP, 1G shy of 100 career

Leafs (59P) at Stars (60P) - 830PM

Teams split 2GP in 16-17, DAL winning at home. DAL 5 straight wins at home vs TOR

DAL (28-17-4):

4-0-1 last 5GP, outscored opponent 21-7, PK 16/18

Benn (4G, 6A) 8 game PT streak

TOR (27-18-5):

4-1-2 past 7GP on road, 5 of the games decided by 1G, PP 4/21

Marner (2G) last 3GP

Flames (57P) at Oilers (45P) - 9PM

EDM 2-0-0 vs CGY in 17-18, 1-0-0 at home (shutout). EDM 3 straight home wins vs CGY

EDM (21-24-3):

2-3-1 last 6GP at home, outscored 22-9, PK 9/21 (shutout 3 times)

McDavid (1G, 5A) last 5GP

CGY (25-16-7):

won 4 straight on road, outscoring opponent 16-6, PK 15/17

Gaudreau (2G, 13A) last 10GP

Jackets (55P) at Coyotes (33P) - 9PM

CLS 1-0-0 vs ARZ in 17-18, shutout win at home. CLS 2 straight wins in ARZ

ARZ (12-28-9):

won 2 straight, 8GF, PP 1/5

Keller (2A) last4GP

CLS (26-19-3):

1-3-0 last 4GP, outscored 15-7, PP 2/8 (win was in a shootout)

Panarin (2G, 3A) last 6GP

Sabres (35P) at Canucks (44P) - 10PM

VAN 1-0-0 vs BUF in 17-18, winning in BUF. VAN 4 straight home wins vs BUF

VAN (19-23-6):

2-5-0 last 7GP at home, 29GA, PK 18/24

Boeser (2G, 1A) last 3GP

BUF (13-26-9):

won 2 straight, 1GA, PK 4/5

Eichel (5G, 9A) 7 game PT streak

Jets (65P) at Ducks (55P) - 10PM

WPG 1-0-0 vs ANA in 17-18, winning in ANA. WPG won 2 of past 3 in ANA

ANA (23-17-9):

3-1-0 last 4GP, all at home, 15GF, PP 3/13

Rakell (2G, 1A) last 2GP

WPG (29-13-7):

won 3 straight, 5GA, PK 8/9

Wheeler (2A) last 5GP

Islanders (53P) at Knights (68P) - 10PM

NYI 1-0-0 in 17-18 vs VGS, winning at home

VGS (32-11-4):

3-0-1 last 4GP, 18GF, PP 4/12

Marchessault (1G, 4A) 4 game PT streak

NYI (24-20-5):

1-2-1 last 4GP, 15GA, PK 5/7

Tavares (4G, 3A) last 7GP

Rangers (53P) at Sharks (59P) - 1030PM

SJ 1-0-0 vs NYR in 17-18, winning in NY. SJ 2 straight home wins vs NYR

SJ (26-14-7):

2-0-1 last 3GP, 12GF, PP 4/11

Burns (6A) 5 game PT streak

NYR (24-20-5):

lost 3 straight, all on road, 13GA, PK 5/10

Zuccarello (3A) last 3GP