Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Forward Brock Boeser is flying back to Vancouver to see a specialist for his groin injury.

“He’s gotten better, but he isn’t over the hump yet,” Canucks head coach Travis Green said.

Green added Boeser could still rejoin the team on their road trip, which will conclude next Thursday in Minnesota.

Boeser missed Tuesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. The 21-year-old has four goals and seven assists in 13 games this season.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Zack Smith joined the team for practice on Thursday wearing a non-contact jersey and a full-face shield. Smith has been out since suffering facial fractures when he was hit by a skate on Oct. 26. He underwent surgery on the injury early last week.

“Zack S.” joins the #Sens on the ice this morning for the first time since suffering a broken bone in his face. pic.twitter.com/751ZRG5cN9 — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) November 8, 2018

Bobby Ryan, Mark Borowiecki, and Brady Tkachuk against Vegas on Thursday night. Ryan did not Tuesday night's game against the New Jersey Devils, while Borowiecki sat out the contest with an upper body injury.

Tkachuk has not played since Oct. 15. The 19-year-old was placed on the IR list on Oct. 18. with a leg injury.

Craig Anderson will start in goal for the team tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Montreal Canadiens

Per head coach Claude Julien, Paul Byron is week to week and he will be reevaluated next week. Joel Armia underwent an MRI today after suffering a knee injury against the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

The practice lines for the Habs this morning ahead of tonight's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Kenny Agostino makes his debut for the Habs tonight in place of Armia. Agostino leads AHL Laval in scoring with four goals and six assists.

On defence, Karl Alzner slots back in with Noah Juulsen being rested tonight. Carey Price gets the start in net.

#Habs vs #Sabres:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Domi - Shaw

Agostino - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Deslauriers - Peca - Hudon



Benn - Petry

Alzner - Reilly

Ouellet - Mete



Price

Niemi



Scratches: Armia (LBI), Juulsen — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 8, 2018

Philadelphia Flyers

Forward James van Riemsdyk was on the ice for the team's morning skate Thursday as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury. van Riemsdyk was injured in the team's second game of the season and Dave Isaac of USA Today reports the winger is still more than a week away from returning. He was given a five-to-six week timeline in early October.

James van Riemsdyk on the ice for #Flyers morning skate. He will not play tonight. Still more than a week away. — Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) November 8, 2018

Toronto Maple Leafs

Injured centre Auston Matthews continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury as he skated and shooted this morning before Leafs practice.

Auston Matthews out here skating again before #Leafs practice. Took a brief timeout to fist bump little Landon Marleau, too. pic.twitter.com/lLoYkusv0E — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 8, 2018

Matthews continuing to work his way back Auston Matthews was back on the ice ahead of Maple Leafs practice on Thursday. Matthews worked on strengthening his injured shoulder and continued light shooting. Mark Masters has the latest on Matthews' rehab.

Thursday practice lines per TSN's Kristen Shilton:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Kadri-Kapanen

Johnsson-Lindholm-Brown

Ennis-Gauthier-Leivo

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Andersen

Sparks

Chicago Blackhawks

Winger Brandon Saad received stitches and dental work after taking a puck to the mouth at Wednesday's practice. The 26-year-old wore a face shield at morning skate, and said he'll wear it again for protection tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Saad has four goals and three assists in 15 games played, and has not missed any games this season.

Patrick Kane will be in the lineup for tonight's game against the Edmonton Oilers. Kane missed Oct. 31's matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. The 29-year-old has 11 goals and eight assists in 14 games this season, posting him fourth on the highest goals scored list so far this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Thursday's game day lines:

Skinner-Eichel-Pominville

Sobotka-Rodrigues-Reinhart

Sheary-Mittelstadt-Okposo

Berglund-Larsson-Girgensons

McCabe-Ristolainen

Scandella-Bogosian

Beaulieu-Dahlin

Waivers

Eddie Lack of the New Jersey Devils is on waivers as of noon today.