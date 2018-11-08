3h ago
Ice Chips: Boeser flying home from Boston
TSN.ca Staff
Anderson to start, Tkachuk could return to Sens' lineup Thursday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Vancouver Canucks
Forward Brock Boeser is flying back to Vancouver to see a specialist for his groin injury.
“He’s gotten better, but he isn’t over the hump yet,” Canucks head coach Travis Green said.
Green added Boeser could still rejoin the team on their road trip, which will conclude next Thursday in Minnesota.
Boeser missed Tuesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. The 21-year-old has four goals and seven assists in 13 games this season.
Ottawa Senators
Forward Zack Smith joined the team for practice on Thursday wearing a non-contact jersey and a full-face shield. Smith has been out since suffering facial fractures when he was hit by a skate on Oct. 26. He underwent surgery on the injury early last week.
Bobby Ryan, Mark Borowiecki, and Brady Tkachuk against Vegas on Thursday night. Ryan did not Tuesday night's game against the New Jersey Devils, while Borowiecki sat out the contest with an upper body injury.
Tkachuk has not played since Oct. 15. The 19-year-old was placed on the IR list on Oct. 18. with a leg injury.
Craig Anderson will start in goal for the team tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Montreal Canadiens
Per head coach Claude Julien, Paul Byron is week to week and he will be reevaluated next week. Joel Armia underwent an MRI today after suffering a knee injury against the New York Rangers on Tuesday.
The practice lines for the Habs this morning ahead of tonight's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Kenny Agostino makes his debut for the Habs tonight in place of Armia. Agostino leads AHL Laval in scoring with four goals and six assists.
On defence, Karl Alzner slots back in with Noah Juulsen being rested tonight. Carey Price gets the start in net.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forward James van Riemsdyk was on the ice for the team's morning skate Thursday as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury. van Riemsdyk was injured in the team's second game of the season and Dave Isaac of USA Today reports the winger is still more than a week away from returning. He was given a five-to-six week timeline in early October.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Injured centre Auston Matthews continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury as he skated and shooted this morning before Leafs practice.
Thursday practice lines per TSN's Kristen Shilton:
Hyman-Tavares-Marner
Marleau-Kadri-Kapanen
Johnsson-Lindholm-Brown
Ennis-Gauthier-Leivo
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Dermott-Ozhiganov
Marincin-Holl
Andersen
Sparks
Chicago Blackhawks
Winger Brandon Saad received stitches and dental work after taking a puck to the mouth at Wednesday's practice. The 26-year-old wore a face shield at morning skate, and said he'll wear it again for protection tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Saad has four goals and three assists in 15 games played, and has not missed any games this season.
Patrick Kane will be in the lineup for tonight's game against the Edmonton Oilers. Kane missed Oct. 31's matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. The 29-year-old has 11 goals and eight assists in 14 games this season, posting him fourth on the highest goals scored list so far this season.
Buffalo Sabres
Thursday's game day lines:
Skinner-Eichel-Pominville
Sobotka-Rodrigues-Reinhart
Sheary-Mittelstadt-Okposo
Berglund-Larsson-Girgensons
McCabe-Ristolainen
Scandella-Bogosian
Beaulieu-Dahlin
Waivers
Eddie Lack of the New Jersey Devils is on waivers as of noon today.