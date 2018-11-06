2h ago
Ice Chips: Boeser to miss game vs. Wings
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Vancouver Canucks
Winger Brock Boeser, who is coming off a four-point performance in a win over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, will miss Tuesday's clash against the Detroit Red Wings with a groin injury. Defenceman Chris Tanev, who has missed the last five games with a hip injury, will be a game-time decision against the Wings.
Ottawa Senators
Sens forward Brady Tkachuk practiced with his team on Tuesday wearing a full contact jersey and is "very close" to returning to action. The team is hopeful he can play Thursday when Ottawa hosts the Vegas Golden Knights. The 19-year-old has missed the last eight games with a torn ligament in his leg. Tkachuk has three goals and three assists over four games this season as a rookie. - Ian Mendes, TSN
Tuesday's Practice Lines - TSN 1200
Forwards
Dzingel Duchene Stone
Boedker Tierney Ryan
Paajarvi White Pyatt
McCormick Paul Rodewald
Defence
Chabot DeMelo
Lajoie Ceci
Wideman Jaros
Burgdoefer
Borowiecki was not out for morning skate and will not play Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils due to an upper-body injury.
Vegas Golden Knights
Winger Max Pacioretty hasn't played since Oct. 28 with an upper-body injury, but will make his return to the lineup Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 29-year-old has two goals over 10 games this season, his first in Vegas. - Jesse Granger, The Athletic
St. Louis Blues
Head coach Mike Yeo confirmed Brayden Schenn won't play Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes due to an upper-body injury suffered against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Defenceman Victor Hedman (upper-body) and forward Ondřej Palát (lower-body) did not attend Tampa's practice on Tuesday as they continue to deal with their injuries. Both players were injured in a game against the Vegas Golden Knights late last month. - Joe Smith, The Athletic
Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes recall defenceman Dakota Mermis from the American Hockey League. The 24-year-old played nine games last year with the Coyotes.