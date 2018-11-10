1h ago
Ice Chips: Boeser to miss rest of road trip
TSN.ca Staff
Vancouver Canucks
Brock Boeser has missed the past two games due to a groin injury. Head coach Travis Green updated the media on Boeser's injury, saying that he saw a specialist after his negative MRI results and will be on a week-to-week basis. Green also said that Jacob Markstrom will start in net against Buffalo.
Boston Bruins
Goaltender Dan Vladar has been recalled from Boston's AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins on emergency basis. Tuukka Rask was granted a leave of absence, relating to a personal matter on Friday with no expected return time.
Chicago Blackhawks
Marcus Kruger will be absent in today's game due to a leg injury, missing his first game of the season. Luke Johnson will replace him on the line.
Brandon Manning will also take Brandon Davidson's spot in the lineup, according to head coach Jeremy Colliton.
Washington Capitals
John Carlson is getting on the ice for practice today, according to NHL's Tom Gulitti. The 28-year-old missed Friday night's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets due to a lower body injury. Carlson has been averaging 26 minutes per game this season, with five goals and 13 assists in 14 games.
Evgeny Kuznetsov is not practicing with the Capitals today because of a family/personal matter, per NHL's Gulitti.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Coach Mike Sullivan confirms that Casey DeSmith will be the starting goaltender tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. DeSmith has started in five games this season, with a 2-1-2 record and a .929 save percentage.
Matt Murray, Pittsburgh's traditional starting goalie, did not play in the team's last game on November 7. The 24-year-old has lost his last 4 games, resulting in a falling record of 4-4-1.
Carolina Hurricanes
Projected lineup for Saturday's game:
Foegele-Staal-Williams
Ferland-Aho-Teravainen
Svechnikov-Wallmark-Martinook
McGinn-Bishop-Di Giuseppe
Fleury-Hamilton
Slavin-Pesce
de Haan-Faulk
Darling
McElhinney