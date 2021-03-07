Marner on Leafs' top line: 'Maybe we're forcing it a bit'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens have recalled forward Laurent Dauphin and defenceman Xavier Ouellet from the AHL's Laval Rocket, it was announced Sunday morning.

Both players will join the team's taxi squad in preparation for their trip out West, which sees the Habs take on the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets two times apiece over a six-game stretch.

The Canadiens have recalled forward Laurent Dauphin and defenseman Xavier Ouellet from the Laval Rocket. Both players will join the team’s Taxi squad in preparation for the trip to Western Canada. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 7, 2021

Carolina Hurricanes

Defenceman Jake Gardiner will return to the lineup Sunday against the Florida Panthers after missing the past five games with an upper-body injury, according to head coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Forward Teuvo Teravainen is a game-time decision, while James Reimer will get the start in net, tweets team reporter Michael Smith.

After missing five games with an upper-body injury, Jake Gardiner will be back in #Canes lineup this evening, according to head coach Rod Brind'Amour. Teuvo Teravainen is a game-time decision. James Reimer gets the start in net. — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) March 7, 2021

Boston Bruins

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters that he texted with defenceman Brandon Carlo.

"I texted Brandon this morning and he's feeling better. He's going to be out for a while, but he's feeling better," Cassidy said.

Bruce Cassidy: "I texted Brandon this morning and he's feeling better. He's going to be out for a while, but he's feeling better." — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) March 7, 2021

Carlo was taken to hospital following a hit from Tom Wilson Friday night. The blue liner was released from hospital on Saturday while Wilson was suspended seven games by NHL Player Safety.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have placed defenceman Colton Parayko on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

#stlblues announce Parayko has been placed on IR. — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) March 6, 2021

He was injured on Feb. 15 and has been out ever since.