As NHL training camps continue, keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the league with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Forward David Pastrnak was on the ice Tuesday for the first since the Bruins opened training camp earlier this month. He skated wearing a red non-contact uniform.

Pastrnak, who scored 48 goals and posted 95 points in 70 games last season, is recovering from off-season hip surgery. He was initially scheduled to return in early February, though head coach Bruce Cassidy last week the winger is ahead of schedule.

David Pastrnak is on the ice for the first time. Pastrnak is recovering from offseason hip surgery. He will not be ready for Thursday's opener. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) January 12, 2021

Karson Kuhlman skated for the first time in camp on Tuesday. Cassidy previously said he was being held out due to a testing issue.

Montreal Canadiens

Placed on waivers Monday, Corey Perry was on ice for practice with the Candiens Tuesday morning. The team will find out at Noon ET. if he cleared waivers.

#Habs Perry is on the ice, still with the club... for now. Seventy minutes until he potentially clears waivers. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 12, 2021

The Habs assigned Cayden Primeau, Michael McNiven and Vasili Demchenko to their AHL affiliate Laval Rocket yesterday evening. That means Charlie Lindgren will be Montreal's taxi squad goalie. Montreal also assigned Jordan Weal to Laval, as well as their 2020 1st RD pick Kaiden Guhle, per capfriendly.com

The team used the following lines at Tuesday's skate:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Armia - Kotkaniemi - Toffoli

Lehkonen - Evans - Byron

Frolik - Poehling - Perry

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Romanov

Mete - Fleury*

Price

Allen

*Fleury had been practising in Group B during training camp. His presence with the main group suggests he may be part of the Montreal Taxi Squad.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators used the following lines at Tuesday's practice:

Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson

Stuetzle-Stepan-Dadonov

Paul-Tierney-C.Brown

Paquette-Anisimov-Watson

Galchenyuk-White-Haley

Columbus Blue Jackets

The team used the following lines at practice Tuesday, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Foligno - Domi - Atkinson

Grigorenko - Dubois - Bjorkstrand

Jenner - Texier - Bemstrom

Foudy - Nash - Robinson



Werenski- Jones

Gavrikov- Savard

Del Zotto - Kukan

Harrington - Carlsson