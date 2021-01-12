1h ago
Ice Chips: Pastrnak skates for first time
As NHL training camps continue, keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the league with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff

Boston Bruins
Forward David Pastrnak was on the ice Tuesday for the first since the Bruins opened training camp earlier this month. He skated wearing a red non-contact uniform.
Pastrnak, who scored 48 goals and posted 95 points in 70 games last season, is recovering from off-season hip surgery. He was initially scheduled to return in early February, though head coach Bruce Cassidy last week the winger is ahead of schedule.
Karson Kuhlman skated for the first time in camp on Tuesday. Cassidy previously said he was being held out due to a testing issue.
Montreal Canadiens
Placed on waivers Monday, Corey Perry was on ice for practice with the Candiens Tuesday morning. The team will find out at Noon ET. if he cleared waivers.
The Habs assigned Cayden Primeau, Michael McNiven and Vasili Demchenko to their AHL affiliate Laval Rocket yesterday evening. That means Charlie Lindgren will be Montreal's taxi squad goalie. Montreal also assigned Jordan Weal to Laval, as well as their 2020 1st RD pick Kaiden Guhle, per capfriendly.com
The team used the following lines at Tuesday's skate:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson
Armia - Kotkaniemi - Toffoli
Lehkonen - Evans - Byron
Frolik - Poehling - Perry
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Kulak - Romanov
Mete - Fleury*
Price
Allen
*Fleury had been practising in Group B during training camp. His presence with the main group suggests he may be part of the Montreal Taxi Squad.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators used the following lines at Tuesday's practice:
Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson
Stuetzle-Stepan-Dadonov
Paul-Tierney-C.Brown
Paquette-Anisimov-Watson
Galchenyuk-White-Haley
Columbus Blue Jackets
The team used the following lines at practice Tuesday, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Foligno - Domi - Atkinson
Grigorenko - Dubois - Bjorkstrand
Jenner - Texier - Bemstrom
Foudy - Nash - Robinson
Werenski- Jones
Gavrikov- Savard
Del Zotto - Kukan
Harrington - Carlsson