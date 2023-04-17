Boston Bruins

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said he doesn't have a definitive lineup for tonight's playoff opener against the Florida Panthers as there is a bug going through the dressing room.

Jim Montgomery says there’s a bug going through the Bruins dressing room so he doesn’t have a definitive lineup. Patrice Bergeron, Linus Ullmark and others don’t have a definitive status for Game 1: “We’re going to have to see how they feel tonight” David Krejci is 💯 for Game 1 — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) April 17, 2023

Forward Patrice Bergeron and netminder Linus Ullmark are among the players dealing with the illness.

"We're going to have to see how they feel tonight," the head coach said.

Montgomery added that forward David Krejci, who last played on April 1, will return to the lineup.

The Bruins also recalled goaltender Brandon Bussi from their AHL affiliate in Providence for purposes of emergency as they prepare to host the Panthers.

Bussi, 24, has yet to make his NHL debut.

The Sound Beach, N.Y., native went 22-5-4 with a 2.40 goals-against average and .924 save percentage for Providence this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthew Knies remained in a grey scratches sweater at practice on Monday as the Toronto Maple Leafs get ready to host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Matthew Knies remains in a grey scratches sweater ahead of final Leafs practice before Game 1@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 17, 2023

The 20-year-old forward was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract earlier this month and made his NHL debut on April 10.

Knies tallied one assist in three games.

Leafs lines at Monday's practice:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Tavares - O'Reilly - Nylander

Kerfoot - Acciari - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Lafferty

Knies, Simmonds



McCabe - Brodie

Rielly - Schenn

Giordano - Holl

Gustafsson - Liljegren

Timmins



Samsonov

Woll

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward Tanner Jeannot, who suffered a leg injury on April 6, will not be available for Game 1 against the Leafs on Tuesday, head coach Jon Cooper said.

Jon Cooper on Tanner Jeannot: “He’s definitely not going in Game 1, but what went from week-to-week has definitely been trimmed down to day-to-day.” — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) April 17, 2023

Jeannot, 25, was initially given a status of week-to-week with the ailment, but after Jeannot went through some drills this morning, Copper said that timeline has trimmed down to day-to-day.

Hey there, Jeanno 👋 pic.twitter.com/ieGJdS4MDp — x - Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 17, 2023

The Estevan, Sask., native contributed six goals and 12 helpers in 76 games this season.

The 6-foot-2 winger was acquired from the Nashville Predators on Feb. 27 as the Lightning look to make their fourth-consecutive Stanley Cup Final in 2023.

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers recalled forward Zac Dalpe from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League ahead of their playoff opener against the Bruins, the team announced Monday.

We have recalled Zac Dalpe from @checkershockey. pic.twitter.com/ecwi2LpwTV — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) April 17, 2023

Dalpe, 33, registered two goals and two assists in 14 games this season.

The Paris, Ont., native signed a two-year, two-way extension with the Panthers in March.

Carolina Hurricanes

Antti Raanta will get the start in net for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 against the New York Islanders, head coach Rod Brind'Amour confirmed.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour confirms Antti Raanta will start in net for the Hurricanes in Game 1 vs. the Islanders tonight.



Said, though Jesse Puljujarvi took the extras skate this morning, it's still possible he plays tonight because they have some players dealing with some things. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 17, 2023

The head coach also said forward Jesse Puljujarvi, who was acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 28, could draw into the lineup.

Puljujarvi, 24, tallied five goals and 11 assists in 75 games split between the Oilers and Bruins this season.