Ice Chips: Bruins' Bergeron, Ullmark uncertain to play Game 1 vs. Panthers
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said he doesn't have a definitive lineup for tonight's playoff opener against the Florida Panthers as there is a bug going through the dressing room.
Forward Patrice Bergeron and netminder Linus Ullmark are among the players dealing with the illness.
"We're going to have to see how they feel tonight," the head coach said.
Montgomery added that forward David Krejci, who last played on April 1, will return to the lineup.
The Bruins also recalled goaltender Brandon Bussi from their AHL affiliate in Providence for purposes of emergency as they prepare to host the Panthers.
Bussi, 24, has yet to make his NHL debut.
The Sound Beach, N.Y., native went 22-5-4 with a 2.40 goals-against average and .924 save percentage for Providence this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Matthew Knies remained in a grey scratches sweater at practice on Monday as the Toronto Maple Leafs get ready to host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old forward was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract earlier this month and made his NHL debut on April 10.
Knies tallied one assist in three games.
Leafs lines at Monday's practice:
Bunting - Matthews - Marner
Tavares - O'Reilly - Nylander
Kerfoot - Acciari - Jarnkrok
Aston-Reese - Kampf - Lafferty
Knies, Simmonds
McCabe - Brodie
Rielly - Schenn
Giordano - Holl
Gustafsson - Liljegren
Timmins
Samsonov
Woll
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forward Tanner Jeannot, who suffered a leg injury on April 6, will not be available for Game 1 against the Leafs on Tuesday, head coach Jon Cooper said.
Jeannot, 25, was initially given a status of week-to-week with the ailment, but after Jeannot went through some drills this morning, Copper said that timeline has trimmed down to day-to-day.
The Estevan, Sask., native contributed six goals and 12 helpers in 76 games this season.
The 6-foot-2 winger was acquired from the Nashville Predators on Feb. 27 as the Lightning look to make their fourth-consecutive Stanley Cup Final in 2023.
Florida Panthers
The Florida Panthers recalled forward Zac Dalpe from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League ahead of their playoff opener against the Bruins, the team announced Monday.
Dalpe, 33, registered two goals and two assists in 14 games this season.
The Paris, Ont., native signed a two-year, two-way extension with the Panthers in March.
Carolina Hurricanes
Antti Raanta will get the start in net for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 against the New York Islanders, head coach Rod Brind'Amour confirmed.
The head coach also said forward Jesse Puljujarvi, who was acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 28, could draw into the lineup.
Puljujarvi, 24, tallied five goals and 11 assists in 75 games split between the Oilers and Bruins this season.