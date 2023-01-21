21m ago
Ice Chips: Bruins' Nosek out with foot fracture
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Boston Bruins
Forward Tomas Nosek suffered a non-displaced fracture in his foot and will be out indefinitely, general manager Don Sweeney announced on Saturday.
Nosek, 30, suffered the injury during the Bruins' 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday and will re-evaluate the injury in four weeks.
The 6-foot-3 winger has three goals and eight points in 42 games this season.
Nosek is on the final year of a two-year, $3.5 million deal.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Calle Jarnkrok took part in Saturday's optional skate prior to their game against the Montreal Canadiens, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
Jarnkrok, 31, missed Friday's practice due to a maintenance day.
The 6-foot winger has been playing on the Maple Leafs second line lately with John Tavares and Mitch Marner.
Jarnkrok has nine goals and 21 points in 39 games this season.
The Gavle, Sweden native signed a four-year $8.4 million deal with the Maple Leafs in the off-season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets are projected to use these lines for their game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday:
Gaudreau - Jenner - Marchenko
Nyquist - Roslovic - Laine
Johnson - Sillinger - Bemstrom
Robinson - Kuraly - Olivier
Gavrikov - Boqvist
Berni - Gudbranson
Blankenburg - Peeke
Korpisalo
Merzlikins