Boston Bruins

Forward Tomas Nosek suffered a non-displaced fracture in his foot and will be out indefinitely, general manager Don Sweeney announced on Saturday.

Nosek, 30, suffered the injury during the Bruins' 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday and will re-evaluate the injury in four weeks.

The 6-foot-3 winger has three goals and eight points in 42 games this season.

Nosek is on the final year of a two-year, $3.5 million deal.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Calle Jarnkrok took part in Saturday's optional skate prior to their game against the Montreal Canadiens, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Calle Jarnkrok taking part in Leafs optional skate in Montreal



Missed yesterday's practice for maintenance @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 21, 2023

Jarnkrok, 31, missed Friday's practice due to a maintenance day.

The 6-foot winger has been playing on the Maple Leafs second line lately with John Tavares and Mitch Marner.

Jarnkrok has nine goals and 21 points in 39 games this season.

The Gavle, Sweden native signed a four-year $8.4 million deal with the Maple Leafs in the off-season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are projected to use these lines for their game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday:

Shark Bait Hoo Ha Ha



📝 https://t.co/HbgYjZq4HP pic.twitter.com/XiqIb4lGcL — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 21, 2023

Gaudreau - Jenner - Marchenko

Nyquist - Roslovic - Laine

Johnson - Sillinger - Bemstrom

Robinson - Kuraly - Olivier

Gavrikov - Boqvist

Berni - Gudbranson

Blankenburg - Peeke

Korpisalo

Merzlikins