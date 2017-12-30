Sens Ice Chips: Rask looks to change fortunes in Ottawa

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have activated defenceman Jay Bouwmeester off the injured reserve list ahead of Saturday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

He has missed the past nine games with a lower-body injury.

Defenceman Jordan Schmaltz has been sent to the AHL.

Winnipeg Jets

Jets winger Brandon Tanev has been placed on the injured reserve list with a lower-body injury. They have recalled forward Jack Roslovic.

Roslovic has 35 points in 31 games for the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Here were the forward line rushes courtesy of TSN's Brian Munz:

Connor-Wheeler-Laine

Perreault-Little-Ehlers

Copp-Lowry-Armia

Matthias-Hendricks-Dano

Roslovic

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have recalled forward Michael Chaput from the Utica Comets, the club announced Saturday.

So far this season, he has played three games with the Canucks but has not registered a point. In 68 games last season, he had four goals and five assists.

Nashville Predators

The Predators are awaiting an update on forward Filip Forsberg, who left Friday's game against the Minnesota Wild in the third period with an undisclosed "problem" according to head coach Peter Laviolette.

"He left with a problem. We'll have an update probably [Saturday], he said following the loss.

Forsberg has not missed a game since the start of the 2014-15 season, playing 283 straight.

Boston Bruins

Forward David Krejci will return to the Bruins' lineup Saturday with forward Anders Bjork coming out head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Saturday.

Krejci was knocked out of the lineup on Dec. 16 with an upper-body injury he suffered against the New York Rangers.

Defenceman Adam McQuiad also remains out.

Washington Capitals

Braden Holtby is expected to start in net for the Caps Saturday night. Here were their lines at Saturday's morning skate according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post.

Forwards

Ovechkin-Backstrom-DSP

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Connolly-Eller-Wilson

Stephenson-Beagle-Chiasson

Defence

Orlov-Niskanen

Djoos-Carlson

Orpik-Chorney

Minnesota Wild

Goaltender Alex Stalock is expected to get the start for the Wild in net Saturday against the Nashville Predators according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

In 16 games so far this season, he has a GAA of 2.72 and a save percentage of .915.