1h ago
Ice Chips: Bouwmeester scratched vs. Leafs
TSN.ca Staff
Bouwmeester scratched for first time: 'I'm not going to talk about any of that s--t'
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
St. Louis Blues
Head coach Mike Yeo confirmed D Jay Bouwmeester will be a healthy scratch when the Blues face the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Bouwmeester is a -4 with one assist in six games for the Blues this season.
Edmonton Oilers
Projected lines vs. Predators
Nugent-Hopkins McDavid Yamamoto
Reider Draisaitl Puljujarvi
Lucic Strome Chiasson
Khaira Brodziak Kassian
Klefbom Larsson
Nurse Russel
Garrison Bouchard
Talbot
Yamamoto gets the top right wing spot with Rattie injured. Chiasson makes his Oilers debut with Caggiula injured.
Ottawa Senators
Christian Jaros, who was called up from the Senators' AHL affiliate in Belleville, will replace Nick Paul in the lineup against the Canadiens Saturday. - Bruce Garrioch