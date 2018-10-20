Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

St. Louis Blues

Head coach Mike Yeo confirmed D Jay Bouwmeester will be a healthy scratch when the Blues face the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bouwmeester is a -4 with one assist in six games for the Blues this season.

 

Edmonton Oilers

Projected lines vs. Predators

Nugent-Hopkins McDavid Yamamoto 
Reider Draisaitl Puljujarvi 
Lucic Strome Chiasson 
Khaira Brodziak Kassian 

Klefbom Larsson 
Nurse Russel 
Garrison Bouchard 

Talbot

Yamamoto gets the top right wing spot with Rattie injured. Chiasson makes his Oilers debut with Caggiula injured.

 

Ottawa Senators

Christian Jaros, who was called up from the Senators' AHL affiliate in Belleville, will replace Nick Paul in the lineup against the Canadiens Saturday. - Bruce Garrioch

 