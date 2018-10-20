Bouwmeester scratched for first time: 'I'm not going to talk about any of that s--t'

St. Louis Blues

Head coach Mike Yeo confirmed D Jay Bouwmeester will be a healthy scratch when the Blues face the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Yeo confirms Bouwmeester will be a healthy scratch tonight. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) October 20, 2018

Bouwmeester is a -4 with one assist in six games for the Blues this season.

Edmonton Oilers

Projected lines vs. Predators

Nugent-Hopkins McDavid Yamamoto

Reider Draisaitl Puljujarvi

Lucic Strome Chiasson

Khaira Brodziak Kassian

Klefbom Larsson

Nurse Russel

Garrison Bouchard

Talbot

Yamamoto gets the top right wing spot with Rattie injured. Chiasson makes his Oilers debut with Caggiula injured.

Ottawa Senators

Christian Jaros, who was called up from the Senators' AHL affiliate in Belleville, will replace Nick Paul in the lineup against the Canadiens Saturday. - Bruce Garrioch