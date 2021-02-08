3h ago
Ice Chips: Holtby starts in net vs. Leafs
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Vancouver Canucks
Goaltender Braden Holtby was the first off the ice and is the projected starter for the Canucks as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday night.
Braden Holtby is first #Canucks goalie off the ice & is the projected starter for tonight's game in Toronto
Meanwhile, defenceman Olli Juolevi will draw in for the Canucks, head coach Travis Green confirms.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Injured forward Joe Thornton was on the second line alongside John Tavares and William Nylander Monday morning during Toronto's skate.
#Leafs lines at morning skate:
Hyman-Matthews-Marner
Thornton*-Tavares-Nylander
Vesey-Kerfoot-Mikheyev
Barabanov-Boyd-Spezza
Rielly-Brodie
Muzzin-Holl
Lehtonen-Bogosian
Andersen
Hutchinson
*Thornton is not yet eligible to play, as far as we know. So. This is confusing.
Thornton, Nick Robertson and Travis Dermott were all on the ice for a skills session ahead of the morning skate. They both stuck around for the team's skate as well. Keefe added he doesn't expect either Thornton or Robertson back in the next week as both players will require more practices before coming off IR.
Travis Dermott could be available Wednesday, but Keefe hasn't received a full update on him after this morning's sessions
Meanwhile, Dermott could be available Wednesday but Keefe said he has not received a full update on him yet.
And their power play lines:
Rielly
Matthews-Tavares-Marner
Hyman
Lehtonen
Spezza-Kerfoot-Nylander
Mikheyev
It was also announced that forward Wayne Simmonds suffered a broken wrist and will miss six weeks. Read more about Simmonds' injury here.
Ottawa Senators
Sens head coach DJ Smith says Ottawa's lineup will remain the same as Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers Monday night. This means Matt Murray starts in net.
The last time he played against the Oilers, he was pulled after surrendering three goals on nine shots.
DJ Smith says the lineup stays the same vs EDM tonight.
Means we'll see Matt Murray tonight.
Last time he faced the Oilers, he was pulled after giving up 3 goals on 9 shots. This will be a big test for him and the improved Sens defence.
Montreal Canadiens
Habs forward Joel Armia skated in baby blue Monday, indicating his status as an extra forward, although the team has not said if he has been activated off the injured reserve list or now.
Monday is his first practice with the team since suffering a concussion on Jan. 21, reports TSN's John Lu.
#Habs Armia in baby blue indicates extra forward, although we haven't been told if he's been activated off IR. This is his first practice with the team since suffering his concussion on 1/21.
Here were their lines:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson
Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Perry
Lehkonen - Evans - Byron (Frolik practising as 4th F on L4)
Armia (IR)
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Kulak - Romanov
Mete
Price
Allen
Lindgren
Columbus Blue Jackets
Kevin Stenlund and Mikhail Grigorenko will go back into the lineup as the Jackets take on the Carolina Hurricanes Monday night, while Mikko Koivu and Liam Foudy will sit, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.
Joonas Korpisalo will start in net.
#CBJ Kevin Stenlund and Mikhail Grigorenko go back into the lineup tonight vs. #Hurricanes.
Mikko Koivu and Liam Foudy will sit.
Joonas Korpisalo will get the start.
New York Islanders
Isles head coach Barry Trotz confirmed that Semyon Varlamov will start in net Monday night against their inner-state rival New York Rangers.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pens have signed forward Tim Schaller to an AHL deal for the 2020-21 season, according to AHL reporter Tony Androckitis.
He was in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a professional tryout during training camp.
The #WBSPens have signed veteran forward Tim Schaller to an #AHL deal for the 2020-21 season. He was in WBS on a PTO during their training camp/preseason.