Ice Chips: Sens' Tkachuk will not play on Sunday

Ottawa Senators

Forward Brady Tkachuk will not make his season debut for the Ottawa Senators on Sunday against the Dallas Stars.

— Claire Hanna (@clahanna) October 17, 2021

Tkachuk signed a seven-year, $57.5 million deal with the Sens earlier in the week and also missed the first two games of the season against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa's next game after Sunday's home contest will be on Thursday when they host the San Jose Sharks.

Filip Gustavsson will start in net for the Senators on Sunday and Michael Del Zotto will play on defence replacing Victor Mete.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews was skating in a regular sweater with the Leafs during Sunday morning's skate and on the top line between Nick Ritchie and Mitch Marner as well as on the top power play unit.

After the session, Matthews said he expects to make his return Monday against the New York Rangers after undergoing off-season wrist surgery.

— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) October 17, 2021

Defencemen Justin Holl (illness) and Jake Muzzin were absent.

The Leafs announced they have recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis.

— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) October 17, 2021

This comes after the Leafs used University of Toronto goalie Alex Bishop as the backup to Jack Campbell Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators because of salary cap constraints.

Hutchinson is yet to make his regular season debut for the Leafs or Marlies this season.

Here are Toronto's lines from Sunday's practice:

Ritchie-Matthews-Marner

Bunting-Tavares-Nylander

Kerfoot-Kampf-Kase

Spezza/Engvall-Simmonds

Rielly-Brodie

Dermott-Sandin

Amadio-Liljegren

Campbell

Hutchinson

New York Rangers

Ryan Strome

Kaapo Kakko

(COVID-19 protocol related absence) and(upper body, IR) will not practice on Sunday for the New York Rangers.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned defenceman Nick Seeler to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League.