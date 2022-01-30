Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was absent from Sunday's practice for a maintenance day, according to head coach D.J. Smith. Tkachuk was given the rest day due to playing heavy minutes and dealing with "a lot of little things" but will be in the lineup on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Defenceman Erik Brannstrom returned to practice and is expected to play on Monday. He has recorded one assist in nine games this season.

Smith also says that the team still doesn't know how long forward Josh Norris will be out of the lineup with a shoulder injury.

“We’re going to be 1000% he’s at no risk. When you’re a young guy that’s got a bunch of years left in your career we gotta make sure he’s 1000%.”

The Sens recalled forward Cole Reinhardt from Belleville and re-assigned him to the team's taxi squad. The club also assigned defenceman Lassi Thomson and Mark Kastelic to the taxi squad.

Sens lines at practice:

Cole Reinhardt-Stützle-Ennis

Formenton-Tierney-Gaudette

Sanford-Paul-Watson

Sokolov-Bishop-Kastelic

Chabot-Thomson

Holden-Zub

Brannstrom-J.Brown

Heatherington-Mete

Murray

Forsberg

Pittsburgh Penguins

Goaltender Tristan Jarry will get the start for the Penguins on Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings.