Ottawa Senators

Forward Brady Tkachuk was on the ice for the Senators Saturday morning but is will not play against the Maple Leafs, tweets Bruce Garroich of the Ottawa Sun.

Head coach D.J. Smith told reporters that he will see how Tkachuk responds to Saturday's skate. The newly-signed forward could make his debut Sunday against the Dallas Stars, but Smith said he is leaning toward debuting Tkachuk Thursday against the San Jose Sharks.

"There is a chance, injuries and things like that happen, but we'll see what he looks like today and but I err on the side of caution," Smith said.

Tkachuk signed a seven-year, $57.5 million contract with the Sens on Wednesday.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Injured forward Auston Matthews was on the ice ahead of the Maple Leafs' morning skate Saturday morning.

Auston Matthews on the ice ahead of Leafs morning skate as he continues to work his way back from surgery on his left wrist



Matthews is not expected to play Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators as he works his way back from off-season surgery on his left wrist.

Defenceman Justin Holl was absent from the team's skate and will not play Saturday night because of an illness according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Meanwhile, goaltender Petr Mrazek is still being assessed after leaving Thursday's game with a groin injury. Keefe told reporters the team does not expect it to be a long-term issue

Here were the Toronto lines Saturday morning courtesy of TSN's Kristen Shilton:

Ritchie-Tavares-Marner

Bunting-Kerfoot-Nylander

Engvall-Kampf-Kase

Spezza-Amadio-Simmonds

Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Liljegren

Sandin-Dermott

Campbell

Bishop

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Sami Niku, who has been recovering from a concussion, has been cleared to play by the team's medical staff but will not draw in Saturday night against the New York Rangers.

Dominique Ducharme indique que le défenseur Sami Niku a obtenu le feu vert des médecins, mais ne jouera pas ce soir.



Here are Montreal's lines at their morning skate via TSN's John Lu:

Drouin - Dvorak - Anderson

Armia - Suzuki - Caufield

Toffoli - Evans - Gallagher

Perrault - Paquette - Lehkonen

Romanov - Petry

Chiarot - Savard

Kulak - Wideman

Allen

Montembeault

Scratches: Belzile, Brooks, Niku

Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators have recalled goaltender Connor Ingram from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

Meanwhile, goalie David Rittich has been added to the NHL's COVID Protocols list.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets announced they have recalled forward Justin Danforth from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

The 28-year-old Danforth recorded an assist in his only game of the season with the Monsters this season.