1h ago
Ice Chips: Brown on top line at Leafs practice
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
In place of the suspended Zach Hyman, Connor Brown is skating on the Leafs' top line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner today at practice. -Kristen Shilton, TSN
Leafs lines at practice:
Brown-Tavares-Marner
Johnsson-Matthews-Kapanen
Marleau-Kadri-Nylander
Lindholm-Gauthier-Ennis
Suspended: Hyman
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Dermott-Ozhiganov
Marincin-Holl
Andersen
Sparks
Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is back on the ice this morning at practice in the non-starter's net taking shots. Thursday is the four-week mark in Vasilveskiy's four-to-six recovery timeline from a fractured foot.
Waivers
The following player(s) have been placed on waivers as of noon today:
G Chad Johnson, St. Louis Blues
The Boston Bruins have also placed Martin Bakos on unconditional waivers.