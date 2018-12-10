Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

In place of the suspended Zach Hyman, Connor Brown is skating on the Leafs' top line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner today at practice. -Kristen Shilton, TSN

Leafs lines at practice:

Brown-Tavares-Marner

Johnsson-Matthews-Kapanen

Marleau-Kadri-Nylander

Lindholm-Gauthier-Ennis

Suspended: Hyman

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Andersen

Sparks

Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is back on the ice this morning at practice in the non-starter's net taking shots. Thursday is the four-week mark in Vasilveskiy's four-to-six recovery timeline from a fractured foot.

Waivers

The following player(s) have been placed on waivers as of noon today:

G Chad Johnson, St. Louis Blues

The Boston Bruins have also placed Martin Bakos on unconditional waivers.