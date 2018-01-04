1h ago
Ice Chips: Bruins, Panthers game postponed
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers
Thursday's game between the Panthers and Bruins at TD Garden in Boston has been postponed due to severe weather.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Head coach Mike Sullivan announced on Thursday that winger Carter Rowney will be sidelined at least four weeks with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Brian Dumoulin has been diagnosed with a concussion (Tuesday vs. Flyers) and is day-to-day. - Team Tweets
New York Islanders
Defenceman Johnny Boychuk is expected to miss the next two games (Thursday and Friday) with an upper-body injury. Boychuk, who's been out since Dec. 27, was at practice on Wednesday, but it didn't go very well, according to head coach Doug Weight. - Arthur Staple, Newsday
Arizona Coyotes
Defenceman Niklas Hjalmarsson and center Brad Richardson have been sidelined with upper-body injuries, but both have skated this week and could be ready to return to action in the near future. Hjalmarsson, who was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in the summer, has been out since Nov. 28 while Richardson hasn't played since Dec. 23. Both are day-to-day, says head coach Rick Tocchet. - AZCentral
Florida Panthers
Goalie James Reimer will be alright after leaving Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild with a neck injury. The veteran practiced with his team on Wednesday. - Sun Sentinel