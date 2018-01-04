Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers

Thursday's game between the Panthers and Bruins at TD Garden in Boston has been postponed due to severe weather.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Head coach Mike Sullivan announced on Thursday that winger Carter Rowney will be sidelined at least four weeks with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Brian Dumoulin has been diagnosed with a concussion (Tuesday vs. Flyers) and is day-to-day. - Team Tweets

Coach Sullivan on @carterrowney: "Rowney is out longer term. It will be a minimum of 4 weeks with a upper body injury." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 4, 2018

Coach Sullivan on @Du24theboyz: "Dumoulin was diagnosed with a concussion in Philly. At this point it is day-to-day. He is doing well. We are hopeful we will get him back in a timely fashion." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 4, 2018

Coach Sullivan: "No update on Rust and Ruhwedel. They are longer-term, so there's no real update as far as a timetable is concerned." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 4, 2018

New York Islanders

Defenceman Johnny Boychuk is expected to miss the next two games (Thursday and Friday) with an upper-body injury. Boychuk, who's been out since Dec. 27, was at practice on Wednesday, but it didn't go very well, according to head coach Doug Weight. - Arthur Staple, Newsday

Weight: Boychuk practice yesterday “did not go as well as we’d hoped.” Out tomorrow as well, likely until after break. — Arthur Staple (@StapeNewsday) January 4, 2018

Arizona Coyotes

Defenceman Niklas Hjalmarsson and center Brad Richardson have been sidelined with upper-body injuries, but both have skated this week and could be ready to return to action in the near future. Hjalmarsson, who was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in the summer, has been out since Nov. 28 while Richardson hasn't played since Dec. 23. Both are day-to-day, says head coach Rick Tocchet. - AZCentral

Florida Panthers

Goalie James Reimer will be alright after leaving Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild with a neck injury. The veteran practiced with his team on Wednesday. - Sun Sentinel