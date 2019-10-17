1h ago
Ice Chips: Little (concussion) out vs. Isles
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Habs Ice Chips: Cousins draws in for Habs' regular season debut
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Winnipeg Jets
Head coach Paul Maurice told reporters that the team is erring on the side of caution and will not play Bryan Little tonight against the New York Islanders.
Little sustained a concussion in the Jets' final preseason after a collision with Luke Kunin of the Minnesota Wild on Sept. 30. He was cleared for contact on Wednesday and took part in practice on a line with Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers.
The 31-year-old had one assist in three games during the preseason. He had 15 goals and 41 points in 82 games with the Jets last season.
Little is a veteran of 836 games and has 215 goals and 516 points in his NHL career.
Boston Bruins
Forward David Krejci is out with an upper-body injury for the Bruins Thursday as they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Par Lindholm will draw in in his place.
Krejci took part in the first half of Wednesday's practice after leaving Monday's game against the Anaheim Ducks early.
Here were their lines at the morning skate with Krejci out:
Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak
DeBrusk-Coyle-Ritchie
Heinen-Lindholm-Kuhlman
Nordstrom-Kuraly-Wagner
Chara-McAvoy
Krug-Carlo
Grzelcyk-Clifton
Rask
Halak
Montreal Canadiens
Nick Cousins is set to make his regular season debut Thursday against the Minnesota Wild while Cale Fleury will suit up after being a healthy scratch for the last four games.
Here were the lines at Habs morning skate according to TSN's John Lu:
Tatar-Danault-Gallagher
Lehkonen-Domi-Byron
Drouin-Kotkaniemi-Armia
Cousins-Thompson-Suzuki
Mete-Weber
Kulak-Petry
Chiarot-Fleury
Price
Kinkaid
Scratches: Weal, Reilly, Folin