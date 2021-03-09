Sabres GM on Eichel: 'He has not asked for a trade'

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres forward Jack Eichel will not play tonight due to an upper-body injury, the team announced Tuesday morning.

The Sabres captain has two goals and 18 points in 21 games this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirms there will be no lineup changes for Toronto's Tuesday night game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Meaning goalie Frederik Andersen will make his 19th start of the season.

Andersen has a 12-4-2 record this year, with a 2.68 goals against average and a .906 save percentage.

Boston Bruins

Head coach Bruce Cassidy announced that Jake DeBrusk is a healthy scratch tonight.

"We're not quite getting out of Jake what we want. We just feel like we're not always getting the effort required."

DeBrusk has just one goal and four points in 17 games this season.

Golaie Tuukka Rask did not make the trip and is getting the night off.

Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak

Ritchie - Krejci - Studnicka

Frederic - Coyle - Smith

Bjork - Kuraly - Wagner

Grzelcyk - McAvoy

Zboril - Clifton

Tinordi - Vaakanainen

Halak

Vladar

Columbus Blue Jackets

After being pulled in his start on Sunday for giving up four goals on 22 shots, Joonas Korpisalo will get the start Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers.

Korpisalo is 7-8-4 with a 3.15 goals against average and a .894 save percentage this season.