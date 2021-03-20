Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Goaltender David Rittich will likely be in net for the Calgary Flames tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 28-year-old has played well against the Leafs this season, stopping 71-of-73 shots en route to a 1-0-1 record and 0.99 goals against average.

In 11 games this season, Rittich is 3-5-1 with a 2.93 goals against average and .904 save percentage.

Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers' forward Jujhar Khaira is leading the team stretch in Saturday's morning skate, and will likely return to the lineup tonight on the third line. The 26-year-old has not played since March 15 against the Calgary Flames, when he was injured in a first period fight against Brett Ritchie.

Head coach Dave Tippett said that forward Kyler Yamamoto is currently day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Here are the lines from Saturday's practice:

RNH-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Kahun-Draisaitl-Archibald

Ennis-Haas-Kassian

Shore-Khaira-Chiasson

Nurse-Barrie

Lagesson-Larsson

Russell-Bear

Jones-Bouchard

Smith

Koskinen

Vancouver Canucks

Veteran goaltender Braden Holtby will be in the Saturday for the second night of a back-to-back against the Montreal Canadiens. The red-hot Thatcher Demko (5-2, .950 save percentage in last five) will rest. Holtby will make his first start since March 2. He is 4-6-1 with a 3.56 goals against average and a .893 save percentage this season.

Head coach Travis Green said it was an easy decision to start Holtby in a back-to-back situation.

"Easy decision. Holts is a good goalie, we've got faith in him. Not a hard decision at all," said Green Saturday morning. "Holts has great character. He understands the game. He also realizes that Demmer's been playing very well. As bad as he wants to get in the net, I know he understands that part of it.

"We're looking for a big game out of him tonight, and we're confident that we'll get one."

Here are the Canucks' lines for tonight's game:

Hoglander-Horvat-Boeser

Vesey-Miller-Virtanen

Motte-Sutter-Hawryluk

Roussel-Gaudette-MacEwen

D:

Hughes-Hamonic

Edler-Schmidt

Benn-Myers

Holtby

Demko

Scratches: Chatfield, Michaelis

Injured: Pettersson, Pearson, Beagle

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets will go with the same lineup that skated in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Connor Hellebuyck will get the start.

New York Rangers

Rangers defenceman Jack Johnson has successful hernia surgery on Friday and is expected to make a full recovery by June or July.

The 34-year-old has one goal in 13 games this season. Johnson has recorded 303 points in 950 career NHL games.

Florida Panthers

Here are the Panthers lines at practice ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Nashville Predators.