When does Huberdeau's play start to be a concern?

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

F Jonathan Huberdeau was on the ice skating with the Calgary Flames at their practice on Thursday morning, per reports. However, he was not participating in line rushes and only skated briefly.

#Flames lines at morning skate in Boston ...

Ruzicka-Lindholm-Toffoli

Dube-Kadri-Coleman

Mangiapane-Backlund-Lewis

Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie



* Huberdeau took a brief twirl before leaving ice — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) November 10, 2022

Huberdeau, 29, has only produced six points in 11 games this season, after amassing 115 points in 80 games a year ago for the Florida Panthers.

His slow start has raised concern in Calgary after the team traded Matthew Tkachuk for him and signed him to an eight-year, $84-million contract extension in the off-season.

Huberdeau missed the Flames' game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday with an upper-body injury, though the team indicated it is not too serious and being treated as a day-to-day issue for now.

Toronto Maple Leafs

F Calle Jarnkrok returned to practice Thursday for the Toronto Maple Leafs, after an illness kept him from practicing yesterday.

Wayne Simmonds also practiced with the team on Thursday, but wearing a grey scratches sweater.

The Leafs skated the following lines at practice on Thursday:

Lines at Leafs practice



Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner

Robertson - Tavares - Nylander

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin

Bunting - Engvall - Jarnkrok

Clifford (🛑), Simmonds



Rielly - Liljegren

Brodie - Holl

Giordano - Sandin

Benn



Kallgren

Petruzzelli

Murray@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 10, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

Per head coach Brad Larsen, Joonas Korpisalo will be getting the start in net on Thursday in the Columbus Blue Jackets' game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Forwards Jakub Voracek, Sean Kuraly and Kent Johnson are all going to be held out of the game tonight, due to various minor injuries.

Emil Bemstrom and Brendan Gaunce will be making their season debuts for the Blue Jackets in place of the injured players.

New York Islanders

New York Islanders captain Anders Lee missed the team's morning skate, but is expected to play Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Anders Lee missed the morning skate but is expected to play tonight. Cal Clutterback looks to be back in. Ilya Sorokin in net — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) November 10, 2022

Ilya Sorokin is expected to be in net for the game, and forward Cal Clutterbuck is also expected to return to the lineup.

St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues skated the following lineups in their morning skate ahead of Thursday's game against the San Jose Sharks:

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Saad-O’Reilly-Leivo

Barbashev-Schenn-Kyrou

Alexandrov-Acciari-Pitlick

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Rosen-Mikkola

Binnington

Alexey Toropchenko was on the ice with the team, but did not participate in line rushes. He had shoulder surgery in the off-season.