Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

The Flames have recalled forward Jakob Pelletier and defenceman Dennis Gilbert from the AHL's Wranglers.

#Flames Roster Update: Forward Jakob Pelletier and defenceman Dennis Gilbert have been recalled from the @AHLWranglers. pic.twitter.com/LYEJ4oOOEH — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 5, 2023

Pelletier, 21, has 16 goals and 36 points in 33 games in the AHL this season. He made his NHL debut on Jan. 21 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. In four appearances with the Flames this season, he has zero points.

Gilbert, 26, has two goals and five points in 26 AHL games this season. In nine games with Calgary, he has one assist.

New York Rangers

Forward Will Cuylle has been recalled from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack and forward Sammy Blais has been recalled from his conditioning assignment in Hartford.

UPDATE: Will Cuylle has been recalled from @WolfPackAHL. In addition, Sammy Blais has been recalled from his conditioning assignment in Hartford. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 5, 2023

Cuylle, 21, has 14 goals and 21 points in 42 AHL games in 2022-23. In two appearances with the Rangers, he has zero points.

Blais,26, has five assists in 38 games this season with New York. In his five-game AHL stint, he had four goals.

Nashville Predators

Forward Tommy Novak and defenceman Kevin Gravel have been recalled from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

The #Preds have recalled forward Tommy Novak and defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee (AHL).@celerocommerce | #Smashville https://t.co/4sfJS249fz — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 5, 2023

Novak, 25, played in 25 games with the Admirals in the 2022-23 season, scoring 11 goals and 15 assists. The River Falls, Wisc., native also has 19 games with the Preds in the current campaign, scoring four goals and seven assists for 11 points.

Gravel, 30, appeared in five games for Nashville without registering a point this season, but tallied a goal and 10 assists in 39 games for the Admirals in 2022-23.