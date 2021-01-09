'I'm a student of the game': Simmonds talks evolution of his net presence

As NHL training camps continue, keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the league with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

The Flames have signed forward Brett Ritchie to a professional try-out agreement. Ritchie had two goals and six points in 27 games last season with the Boston Bruins.

A second round pick (44th overall) of the Dallas Stars at the 2011 NHL Draft, Ritchie has 35 goals and 60 points in 268 career NHL games.

#Flames Camp Update: Sam Bennett will not skate today (unfit to participate).



In addition, forward Justin Kirkland has been assigned to the @AHLHeat and forward Brett Ritchie has been signed to a PTO. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 9, 2021

Forward Sam Bennett will not skate today (unfit to participate).

In addition, forward Justin Kirkland has been assigned to the AHL's Stockton Heat.

New York Rangers

Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad and goaltender Keith Kinkaid both skated prior to practice this morning. Zibanejad missed the first three days of practice with an undisclosed injury.

Defenceman K'Andre Miller is not skating today (procedural).

Mika Zibanejad and Keith Kinkaid skated prior to practice this morning. K’Andre Miller is not skating today (procedural). — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 9, 2021

Montreal Canadiens

Lines at Habs practice this morning per TSN's John Lu.

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Lehkonen - Evans - Byron

Frolik - Poehling - Perry

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Romanov

Ouellet - Mete

Price

Allen

McNiven