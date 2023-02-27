Ice Chips: Talbot expected to start for Sens Monday vs. Red Wings

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Cam Talbot is expected to get the start for the Ottawa Senators tonight in the first of two-straight home games against the Detroit Red Wings, reports Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch. Mads Sogaard is expected to start on Tuesday.

Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest reported this past weekend that the Sens are likely to deal Talbot, as the 35-year-old recently turned down an extension from the club. Strickland adds that the Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings, and Buffalo Sabres are likely destinations.

In 29 games this season, Talbot has a 12-14-1 record with a .290 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.

Sogaard, 22, has a 3-0-1 record with a 2.65 GAA and .919 save percentage in 5 games this season.

The Sens skated with the following lines at Monday's practice:

Tkachuk Stützle Giroux

DeBrincat Pinto Batherson

Joseph Gambrell Gauthier

Brassard Kastelic Watson

Kelly

Chabot Zub

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Holden

Larsson

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have re-assigned forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

The 25-year-old has four goals and seven assists in 47 games with the Jets this season. He was selected by the Washington Capitals in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Dallas Stars

The Stars have recalled forwards Fredrik Karlstrom and Fredrik Olofsson from the AHL's Texas Stars, the team announced.

Karlstrom, 25, has no points in two NHL games this season. He was selected in the third round (96th overall) by the Stars in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Olofsson, 26, has recorded one goal and three assists on 16 games this season. He was selected 98th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have recalled forward Elliot Desnoyers from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The 21-year-old has recorded no points in one career NHL game. The Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., native was selected 13th overall by the Flyers in the 2020 NHL Draft.